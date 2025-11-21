Anticipation high after glowing Ben Johnson report on Jaylon Johnson
Even if non-committal, Ben Johnson's comments Friday hardly seemed to douse the idea Jaylon Johnson would miss Sunday's game with the Steelers.
"I don't know. We'll see," Ben Johnson said prior to Friday's practice.
Then came the positive.
"Well, he's getting a lot of competitive reps over the course of this week and so I have noticed a sticky player," the Bears coach said. "He's all over our receivers. Whether he's taking defensive reps or show (scout) team reps, he's getting a little bit of both just to make sure we're getting that volume (of play reps) to where it needs to be.
"It's good vs. good a lot of times and yet he's able to stay pretty close, pretty tight. Good change of direction. He's been able to open it up and have some long speed as well so those are the things I'm looking at right now."
The fact they're getting him as many play reps as possible is encouraging. If the plan was to simply sit him on Sunday, it would make more sense to let someone else get more of the work.
The change of direction is also a real positive considering he had core surgery.
However, Johnson had said earlier in the week that they want to make certain not to put players at longer-term risk. Injured cornerback Kyler Gordon could also fit that description as he comes back from calf and groin injuries.
"Yeah, like I said all along, we're gonna be really smart with all of these guys that are out there," Johnson said. "We've got guys returning in the near future here and guys that are playing on Sunday."
They also have a game coming on the following Friday at Philadelphia to consider.
"We know it's going to be a quick turnaround," Johnson said. "Everybody in the league deals with this, you know. Fortunately for us, it's a five-day span. Most teams have to deal with a four-day span (to Thanksgiving).
"So, we're fortunate in that regard and we're conscious of it. We've been very smart this week."
It's going to be a case of more wait-and-see.
If the Bears must wait on Aaron Rodgers' injury news, at least Pittsburgh will have to wait to find out who defends against his passes.
