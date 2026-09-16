Bears Can See Vikings Make Key Quarterback Mistake in Week 2

The Bears head into Week 2 as a -5.5-point favorite at the spread against the Vikings. Minnesota's best chance to cover and win may be with their accidental QB1, Carson Wentz.

It's unclear if Kevin O'Connell wants to embrace Wentz just yet, though.

Kyler Murray is still the team's planned quarterback for the season, though his status for Week 2 remains murky.

As the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, it'd be a surprise to see Wentz lock the job down if he gets the nod this Sunday. Murray is currently in the concussion protocol.

“I think with Kyler … everyone was looking forward to seeing the different dimensions this offense can have with a really dynamic quarterback who could move to throw,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I’d be surprised if [Wentz] was their starting quarterback. Kyler is gonna come back, and I would expect it to be him.”

Rapoport's NFL Network colleague Mike Garofolo gives Wentz a more realistic shot to win the job against Chicago if Murray can't suit up.

“If not, Carson Wentz once again. Wentz played extremely well. How about the Carson Wentz career arc? Let’s see if he winds up being the guy. We’ll keep that updated throughout the week," Garofolo said.

Vikings Risk Plenty Bringing Kyler Murray Back Against Bears in Week 2

Murray making it back on Sunday would be a massive surprise. Bringing him back too soon would be a gaffe on O'Connell's part.

While Murray doesn't have a history of concussions, his one-year deal with the Vikings would be wasted if his return was rushed and he was immediately reinjured.

The Tua Tagovailoa situation in Miami over the past several years should be a warning to any NFL coaching staff considering rushing back a concussed quarterback from injury.

Without Murray in uniform during the 2026 season, J.J. McCarthy would be one awkward landing away from being the starter again, as things stand.

Week 2 is not important enough for O'Connell to risk being in that spot.

Bears Are Actually Less Equipped to Handle Carson Wentz

It'd be a shame for Minnesota if Murray couldn't attempt to match Caleb Williams' firepower as a dual-threat. A shame for Murray. Maybe not necessarily the Vikings.

The Bears struggled against traditional pocket passers like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow in 2025. Wentz would probably give Dennis Allen more fits based on the personnel. Plus, he's riding Week 1 momentum.

We'll see if Murray's recovery forces O'Connell into a bad decision this coming Sunday.