Bears 3-Round Mock Draft: Chicago Trades Out of Round 1, Leading to Round 2 Bonanza

We are just a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft and that means we will finally have some answers for what the Chicago Bears are going to do over the three-day event next week.

The Bears currently have seven picks, with at least one in each of the first four rounds, and two in the second thanks to the DJ Moore trade with the Buffalo Bills.

However, the Bears have a massive gap after their fourth-round pick, as Chicago doesn't have another selection until the seventh round, where they have a pair. It's a pretty safe bet general manager Ryan Poles will try to plug that gap.

In our latest three-round mock draft, we don't have Poles adding any picks in the fifth or sixth rounds, but we do have him adding another fourth by moving back from No. 25 into the top of the second round, where Chicago goes onto make three picks.

Here's what we came up with.

Round 2, Pick 34 (via ARI): DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trade details: Bears get Pick Nos. 34 (second round), 65 (third round) and 143 (fourth round), Cardinals get Pick Nos. 25 (first round) and 89 (third round).

Based on the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, there is just a 6.5-point difference in points between these packages, so it adds up to a logical trade for both sides.

Why would the Cardinals trade up? Well, they have been linked to possible interest in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and rather than leaving things to chance in the second round, Arizona goes up and gets its guy.

With their move back, the Bears get the interior run-stopper they need in McDonald, who graded out as the best run defender in the country with a 92.0 in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. That kind of interior presence is exactly what the doctor ordered for a Chicago defense that ranked in the bottom-six against the run last season.

There have been a lot of mocks pegging McDonald as a first-round pick, but several experts have expressed doubt about giving McDonald a first-round grade because he does not offer much as a pass-rusher. So, it's realistic to think Chicago can trade back and still get the Ohio State prospect, or another top D-tackle, like Peter Woods or Christen Miller.

Round 2, Pick 57: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears' need at edge rusher is obvious after Dayo Odeyingbo struggled and then suffered a torn Achilles in his first year with Chicago. Adding to that, the Bears' 35 sacks were tied for the seventh-fewest in the league.

We think the Bears should add a veteran, also, either through trade or free agency, but the draft is a start and Lawrence is a strong option in the second round.

Lawrence posted three seasons with five or more sacks, including two with 7.5, and Pro Football Focus had him graded as the 33rd best pass-rusher at EDGE in 2025. Lawrence needs work on his run defense, but he still gives Chicago's pass-rush a boost, something Dennis Allen's defense desperately needs.

Round 2, Pick 60 (via BUF): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We saw what happens when the Bears rely on Tyrique Stevenson for a starting job, and this time around they won't have Nahson Wright to step in if Stevenson struggles again.

Neal helped his stock greatly in 2025, showing he can do a little bit of everything on the football field. He posted strong grades in run defense (85.9), coverage (76.5) and even in the pass-rush (83.2). Neal then impressed with his long frame and 4.49 speed at the combine.

When it comes to Day 2 cornerback prospects, Neal is among the best of the bunch and could beat out Stevenson and anyone else the Bears throw at him in a competition for a starting role.

Round 3, Pick 65 (via ARI): S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency and only added Coby Bryant, which means Chicago has a hole to fill at safety.

Jalon Kilgore would be a strong Round 3 swing for Chicago. Not only can he play box and free safety, but the USC product can also play nickel, which offers some insurance just in case Kyler Gordon is beset by injury once again.

The South Carolina product was also quite the playmaker in college, posting eight interceptions, including five in 2024, throughout his career with the Gamecocks.