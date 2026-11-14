NFL Executive Reveals Why Bears Are Favored to Win NFC North in ESPN Midseason Poll

The Chicago Bears currently sit atop the NFC North with a 7-2 record. However, that's not to say they have a stranglehold on the loaded division, as every team has at least six wins.

The Bears are riding a four-game winning streak into their Bye Week, including back-to-back wins against the two teams that played in last season's Super Bowl. They've firmly established themselves as contenders.

For the first time in a long time, the rest of the NFL has seemingly taken notice. ESPN spoke to executives around the league, and the consensus is that the Bears have a good chance to come out on top of the NFC North marathon by season's end.

"Chicago is the best-coached," an AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's elite. One of the best in the NFL and only in Year 2. One of the best offenses week-in and week-out, as well. Defense is solid. Caleb [Williams] just has to play within the scheme and they will win it easily, I believe."

Ben Johnson is Chicago's biggest X-Factor

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The conversation about the most important factors to establish contendership has always been an interesting one. Some believe that having a star quarterback is vital, while others think an elite coach is the best elixir.

With the first half of the season in the books, the Bears have passed both prerequisites with flying colors. Caleb Williams has cemented his status as one of the league's rising stars, while Ben Johnson has continued to prove his worth among the coaching ranks. They're both essential to the team's success.

However, it's worth noting that the Bears went 2-1 without Williams earlier this season. Sure, the loss was an embarrassing 31-7 defeat to their hated division rivals in Green Bay, but the two wins were impressive. Them achieving those wins with two different backup QBs under center is even more impressive.

The Bears came out on top in those games because Johnson is one of the league's premier offensive play-callers. The players (on both sides of the ball) have also fully bought into his confidence that probably borders on arrogance. They want to be the best and think they can be the best, and he's the one who injected that belief into the organization.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with an official during the first half against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they still have work to do on both sides of the ball, their impressive wins over the past month have earned them the right to be arrogant. They're playing like one of the NFL's best teams.

The Bears are also the most trendy Super Bowl pick around the NFL at the midseason point. Fowler planted his flag in that territory.

"Look out for this matchup: The Chicago Bears against the Buffalo Bills," Fowler wrote. "Both teams have multifaceted offensive attacks, star quarterbacks with dual-threat ability and enough roster talent to get hot... Both teams were aggressive [ahead the NFL trade deadline] because they know they have something."