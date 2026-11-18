The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints will do battle at Soldier Field in Week 11 in a matchup that features two teams going in opposite directions.

At 3-6, the Saints are headed toward another disappointing season after entering the 2026 campaign with some hype after showing promise late in 2025. The saving grace for New Orleans comes from the fact that the team is in one of the worst divisions in football, so its playoff hopes aren't dead yet.

At 7-2, the Bears have looked like a true Super Bowl contender in the third year of the Caleb Williams era. The Bears quarterback is ascending to elite status, if he isn't there already, and Chicago's defense has been a great complement.

Despite how poorly the Saints have played this season, they are still a dangerous team and the Bears cannot take them lightly. Here's three things in particular the Bears need to be ready for.

Saints' WR trio

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch with Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) defending during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints already had a solid one-two punch at wide receiver in Chris Olave and the ascending Devaugh Vele, but New Orleans added rookie Jordyn Tyson into the mix a few weeks ago.

Tyson was on the shelf for the first seven games because of a hamstring injury. After a quiet game in his NFL debut, Tyson emerged in Week 10 with 11 catches for 80 yards.

Tyson has played the majority of his snaps in the slot, where the Bears have an injury concern this week with Kyler Gordon, who is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him labeled as day-to-day.

But, as we noted, Tyson isn't the only one the Bears need to be worried about. Both Vele and Olave are in the midst of career-best seasons and can cause major head aches for a Bears secondary that has seen struggles, and namely with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

Luckily for Chicago, rookie Malik Muhammad has been better than expected in his first season and has provided some stability on the outside. That said, he has missed the last two games with an injury, so he's someone to keep an eye on during the week.

New Orleans' edge rusher duo

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young, left, and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pose as they leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints might actually have one of the best edge rusher duos in the entire NFL right now.

On one side, New Orleans has Carl Granderson, who has already matched his career-high with 8.5 sacks that are tied for the second-most in the NFL this season.

On the other side, former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is also on pace to have his best season with eight sacks in nine games, which is just two shy of his personal best.

While it doesn't guarantee the Saints' edge rushers won't have any success, the Bears are well-equipped to handle Granderson and Young with a strong tackle duo of Theo Benedet and Darnell Wright, who have combined for two sacks and 30 pressures allowed this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Tyler Shough's mobility

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One way the Bears can neutralize the Saints' talented receiver trio is to get home on Shough and prevent him from throwing the football, or at least bother him when he tries to.

That might be tough, though, as the Shough presents plus mobility that allows him to escape pressure to extend plays — which forces defensive backs to cover for longer — and pick up yards with his legs.

The Bears need to make sure they are securing the edge and not allowing Shough to roll out and have extra time to find his pass-catchers, which could lead to chunk gains.

Chicago also needs to maintain gap integrity so Shough can't find holes up the middle to run through.

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