Bears' Biggest Roadblock for Khalil Mack Trade Might Not Be the Chargers After All

Throughout the last few weeks, reports have suggested that the Los Angeles Chargers are not interested in trading anyone despite their disastrous season, which amounts to bad news for the Chicago Bears and their potential pursuit of Khalil Mack.

However, it appears that may not even be the Bears' biggest roadblock if they are indeed looking to acquire him.

According to Noah Furtado of The Athletic, Mack admitted to reporters on Thursday that he wants to stay in Los Angeles, something he has told his head coach and general manager.

"Yeah, they know how I feel, man," Mack said when asked if he told the team he wants to stay. "It's just tough with all the outside noise. And so, ultimately I want to be here and I want to help them win. Even though it's tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Is Khalil Mack the biggest roadblock?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack's level of loyalty is impressive, to say the least.

But this also means he might be the biggest roadblock to a trade to the Bears because if he wanted out and requested a trade, the Chargers would likely oblige and work to send him where he is looking to go out of respect.

That same respect also probably means the Chargers aren't going to trade Mack against his wishes, even though doing so would be best for the team since it would nab the Chargers a draft pick.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear he wants to keep Mack.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team," Harbaugh said on Monday.

How interested are the Bears?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Bears' side of things, we know they have at least put in a call to the Chargers to inquire about Mack, according to FOX's Jay Glazer last week.

"I know they've already talked to, you know, the Chargers, saying, 'Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?' I think they're going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that's what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division," Glazer said of the Bears.

That is really the most concrete connection we've gotten for the Bears' interest in Mack.

Other insiders have mentioned a potential Mack to Bears trade, but those instances have sounded more like dot-connecting instead of actual reports.

Is edge rusher the Bears' biggest need?

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears could certainly use more depth at edge rusher, especially with Dayo Odeyingbo currently injured.

But EDGE might not be their biggest issue on defense right now with the struggles Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have had at cornerback. Malik Muhammad is also battling an injury, although it doesn't appear to be anything serious.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently reported that the Bears are indeed looking around for a cornerback, so that's something to monitor with the deadline rapidly approaching.

"The Bears made their big move for Simmons, but they're still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions," Graziano wrote.

As for Mack, we're becoming less and less optimistic each day about a possible trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler and his aforementioned quote only drives that home further.

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