Khalil Mack Trade Rumor From NFL Insider Confirms Roadblock Bears Face For Possible Deal

If the Chicago Bears want to trade for veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack, they're going to need the Los Angeles Chargers to budge.

According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, the Chargers have remained steadfast in their desire not to sell at the deadline despite beginning the season with an 0-6 record.

That means the Chargers remain a roadblock — and maybe the only roadblock — for the Bears acquiring Mack.

"The Chargers have confounded teams by not engaging in trade talks," Jones said on Saturday. "The Bolts are 0-6 but are telling teams Khalil Mack isn’t available. It’s hard to envision that remaining the case over the next 10 days."

Teams are stunned because the Chargers are going nowhere this season and should be looking to sell off pieces, and especially players who are on the final year of their contracts, like Mack.

Perhaps Mack can give the Chargers a nudge with a trade request. Either way, we suspect the Chargers will change their stances the closer it gets to the deadline.

Are Bears interested in Khalil Mack trade?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early this week, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bears were "connected to" interest in Mack, along with edge rusher Josh Sweat.

"Two teams I'm watching very closely are the 49ers and Bears," he said Monday. "I've heard both teams connected to several defensive players, including rushers, Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack."

Then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that even after the Jeffery Simmons trade, the Bears are likely still in the market for an edge rusher.

So, it's safe to assume that, at the very least, Mack is on the Bears' radar in their quest to find more help along the edge.

Why Bears should trade for Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense has been solid overall and better than expected this season.

The Bears' pass-rush has been good, also, with Chicago ranking tied for eighth in the league with 19 sacks, with 10.5 of those coming from edge rushers.

But, at the very least, more depth is needed behind Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat, the latter of whom has been disappointing this season. Odeyingbo is also on the shelf with a quadriceps injury and we aren't sure how much longer he'll be sidelined beyond his current injured reserve stint.

Mack would be a perfect addition for the Bears.

The future Hall of Famer has still got it with his three sacks and 16 pressures in six games, and he's coming off a season in which he posted 5.5 in 12 contests.

Mack is also quite familiar with Chicago after spending four years in the Windy City, where he has said in the past he enjoyed his time.

Ultimately, we believe it's a matter of when, not if, Mack will land back in Chicago.