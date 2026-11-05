Khalil Mack Isn't Only Reunion Trade Ian Rapoport is Connecting Chicago Bears To

There could be a few reunions in store for the Chicago Bears in the days ahead before the trade deadline passes on Nov. 10.

One of those reunions could be with edge rusher Khalil Mack, who has generated a lot of trade buzz, especially as it pertains to the Bears, who reportedly have interest.

But another reunion, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says, could potentially happen with cornerback Nahshon Wright, who Rapoport floated as a possible target for Chicago.

"Khalil Mack is obviously a name we've discussed (for the Bears)," Rapoport said. "The other interesting one is Nahshon Wright. He was with the Bears last year, is with the Jets now, is really not playing. Could that be a name to watch just for some depth?"

"I do not believe (Bears general manager) Ryan Poles is done," Rapoport added.

Are Bears looking for cornerback help?

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports, they are.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the Bears are indeed looking for cornerback help.

"The Bears made their big move for Simmons, but they're still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions," Graziano wrote.

Jeremy Fowler echoed that.

"The Bears have been linked to edge rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me what you heard -- that cornerback is becoming more of a need," he said.

A very logical connection

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple reasons why Rapoport's connection is a logical one.

For starters, the Bears need help at cornerback because both Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, who was benched for Wright last season, have been terrible.

Malik Muhammad has amounted to Chicago's best cornerback, but he's hurt and also remains mostly a wild card with his small sample size.

From the Jets' perspective, it's very conceivable they could trade Wright, who has been a healthy scratch most weeks and hasn't played a single snap on defense.

And, it would appear, per Bears Wire's Brendan Sugrue, that the former Bears cornerback is open to returning to Chicago.

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) kneels in the end zone before a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nahshon Wright hasn't formally requested a trade away from the Jets, but I'm told he wants to come back to the Bears, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation," Sugrue reported.

Wright going back to Chicago would be a seamless transition for both sides, as he already has experience in Dennis Allen's defense and thrived in it last season.

The price would also be right for the Bears, who are likely looking to limit the damage of another trade after giving up a historic package for Jeffery Simmons that included two first-round selections.

Chicago also has limited cap space ($1.8 million, per Over The Cap) and Wright has a small enough contract that it won't be difficult to fit in.

There is just too much that makes sense here for the Bears not to get it done.

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