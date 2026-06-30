Bears' Caleb Williams is Better Than Patrick Mahomes in Important Quarterback Stat

Don't look now, but Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is better than Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in at least one stat.

That stat, according to FTN Fantasy, is DVOA under pressure. The Bears signal-caller sported the third-best mark in the NFL last season with a -43.9%. Meanwhile, Mahomes ranked fourth at -49.6%.

What is DVOA, or defense-adjusted value over average, you ask?

"DVOA measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent," FTN Fantasy writes.

It's now confirmed: Williams is better than Mahomes.

Of course, we're just kidding. Here's the full top 10 of DVOA under pressure from last season:

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: -37.1%

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: -39.7%

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears: -43.9%

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: -49.6%

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: -58.9%

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: -61.0%

7. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: -63.0%

8. Drake Maye, New England Patriots: -63.1%

9. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals: -66.3%

10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: -71.3%

Williams' ability to thrive under pressure is a huge plus for him and is especially impressive when you consider his age — and that number should only improve with more experience.

Williams benefitted from elite protection overall last season, with the Bears posting the best pass-block win rate in the NFL and the third-best offensive line grade, according to Pro Football Network's metrics.

Chicago also ranked 30th in sacks allowed with only 24, although that stat is more than just about good protection. Williams' ability to escape the pocket helped that total as well.

The Chiefs finished second in the NFL in pass-block win rate, yet they also gave up 23 more sacks than Chicago.

Chicago's offensive line is going to look different in 2026 after the retirement of Drew Dalman and with Ozzy Trapilo on the shelf with a torn patellar tendon. Garrett Bradbury and Braxton Jones are expected to take over those jobs, although both are officially competing for them this offseason.