Tyson Bagent’s Injury Sustained on Controversial Final Play Could Sack Bears

The outlook for the Chicago Bears' quarterback position has gone from bad to worse over the past 24 hours.

First, franchise quarterback Caleb Williams went down with an apparent leg injury midway through the fourth quarter of the team's eventual 9-3 defeat against the Vikings on Sunday. Backup Tyson Bagent then took over for him and, to his credit, the organization has consistently spoken highly of him. He brought them within 12 yards of stealing a win in their home opener.

Unfortunately, the game ended with Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner wrapping him up (and driving him to the ground) on a game-sealing sack with no time remaining.

The @Vikings sideline called for Dallas Turner to make a play, and he did just that. 🔥 @UnoErra @insidetheNFL Week 2 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/fWA58j56IC — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026

We didn't know it at the time, but that play also presumably caused Bagent to be concussed. NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the signal-caller is currently in the league's concussion protocol, which makes his status for Monday night's game against the Eagles murky at best.

Did the refs miss a roughing the passer call?

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) to end the game in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL has cracked down on roughing calls in recent seasons. Many believe they've actually gone too far in attempting to protect quarterbacks. Any defender who hits an opposing QB with forcible contact to the head or neck, lands on them with their full body weight, or drives them into the ground is at risk of drawing a penalty.

Personally, I think Turner's sack on Bagent could go either way. On one hand, he was fighting through a block (aggravatingly, from star TE Colston Loveland, who definitely shouldn't have been tasked with that assignment), and the legal window for a hit would've been hard to attain from the stance he was in.

On the other (and I lean slightly towards this mindset), the rules are the rules, and they should be called consistently. Find a way to hit the legal target window, or get penalized for failing to do so.

We've definitely seen a lot lighter infractions conjure yellow flags to be thrown in the past. Turner drove Bagent to the ground (hence the concussion), and he did so by wrangling him in the same fashion a prized cow wrangler wraps up their cattle.

If that same hit had been on Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen (good luck there, defender), or Joe Burrow, do you really think they're not getting a flag? A defensive end wouldn't stand a chance of getting away with that.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hit came on Tyson Bagent, though. A backup quarterback who will probably be missing out on an opportunity to make a name for himself on primetime as a result of the hit.

On the bright side, there is optimism that Williams could be back in the lineup sooner than later. However, the quarterback position isn't one where you can wing it and expect to win. You need an answer at the position to have a shot in any given matchup.

For the time being, the Bears will be relying on career journeyman QB3 Case Keenum to be that answer.