Why Colston Loveland Needs a Much Larger Role for Bears in Week 2 vs Vikings

One of the most bizarre outcomes of the Chicago Bears' Week 1 thriller against the Carolina Panthers was tight end Colston Loveland's blank stat sheet. Despite a breakout ending to his rookie season, Loveland was only targeted twice last week, and he could not connect with Caleb Williams on either one. Granted, Williams could have delivered Loveland a better ball on at least one of these attempts, but it was the dearth of targets that struck viewers as bizarre.

Luckily for the Bears, they beat the Panthers handily as Kalif Raymond led the team in targets, receptions, and yards. Other players stepped up, especially in the run game, and Caleb Williams took what the defense gave him (though that didn't stop Pro Football Focus from giving him a baffling Week 1 grade).

That's not a formula that the Bears should be eager to try again, however. Super Bowl contenders have to be led by their best playmakers, and Loveland is easily the Bears' best weapon. He's too fast for linebackers to cover and too big for defensive backs to bring him down easily. And that's exactly what the Bears are going to need to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Even Brian Flores' defense lacks an answer for a mismatch nightmare like Colston Loveland

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the L.A. Rams. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kevin O'Connell may be the Vikings' head coach, but until their offense figures itself out, this is a team that will be led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores is arguably the most respected and feared defensive coordinator in the NFL, and even Ben Johnson admitted to being on a torturous path trying to figure out how to counter Flores' blitz-happy defense.

Calling the right plays at the right time will, of course, be the No. 1 key to defeating the Vikings, and Williams will need to be at his best, too. But in order to truly counter whatever diabolical scheme Flores draws up for the Bears, they'll need Loveland to be the playmaker we saw in January.

Loveland set an NFL record in the Divisional round, passing Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions for the most playoff receiving yards by a rookie tight end. Over his last six games, including the playoffs, he was on pace for a 1,334-yard season. Loveland also received double-digit targets in each of his last four games.

Clearly Loveland is a mismatch nightmare for even the best defenses in the NFL, and try as he will, even Flores will not be able to stop Loveland from producing if he's fed enough targets. They have some intriguing young talent in their linebacker and defensive back rooms, and Harrison Smith's return to the Vikings was a significant boon, but they simply do not have the kind of elite defender who can stick with Loveland and erase him from the gameplan.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears WR Jahdae Walker celebrates with TE Colston Loveland. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As aforementioned, Super Bowl contenders have to be led by their superstars, and Loveland is on the cusp of superstardom. Last week's game was a good reminder to the league that the Bears' offense is dangerous on multiple fronts, but in order to beat the best defenses, a group that includes the Vikings, they'll need Loveland to be at the center of their gameplan.