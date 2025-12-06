Bears could face top Packers weapon in passing game after all

The Bears will be kept guessing on the availability of one top Green Bay offensive weapon for at least one more day.

The Packers designated wide receiver Jayden Reed questionable for the game Sunday against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Reed has been on IR since Week 2 due to a broken collarbone. He went through practices this week but all were on a limited basis. Reed also is listed to have been suffering from a foot injury.

If the Packers plan to bring him off of IR, they would do it on Saturday. His 21-day window to return is not up this weekend, so they are not under pressure to make the move but his addition would be a huge plus.

At #Packers practice watching #11 WR Jayden Reed whom MLF said today “He brings a ton of experience…he’s a YAC machine.” #0 WR Matthew Golden also back taking reps. Cloudy & 28 degrees in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/OtzlUKY7WI — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) December 3, 2025

"I hope so," coach Matt LaFleur told Packers reporters when asked about Reed's return. "We're still going through that process of being fully cleared medically."

Reed led Green Bay in receptions and yards each of his first two seasons in the league before suffering his broken collarbone in Week 2 this season against Washington. He made 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 and had 55 receptions for 857 yards and six TDs in 2024. This season he had three receptions for 45 yards and a TD in the opener against Detroit before his injury against Washington.

Man it's a real shame that 1, Jayden Reed got injured and 2, that the play got called back due to holding, because my goodness what a throw-and-catch. pic.twitter.com/P03n2KVlsR — Dusty (@DustyEvely) September 17, 2025

In four games against the Bears, the Packers' slot receiver has 10 receptions for 231 yards and a TD. If he played, most often he'd be going against Kyler Gordon or C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Wide receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) are out for the game and haven't practiced all week. Wyatt suffered his injury last week. Running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) and defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring) remain on IR and are out.

Four other Packers are questionable to face the Bears: safety Javon Bullard (ankle), defensive lineman Brenton Cox (groin), wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee).

Quay Walker will play Sunday after missing the last two games.



Those questionable are: Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Javon Bullard, Nate Hobbs, Brenton Cox Jr. pic.twitter.com/WE5wqx4IHF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 5, 2025

