Bears Could Get Great Value for Garrett Bradbury in Trade with Ravens

One of the most interesting positions to keep an eye for the Chicago Bears this offseason is center.

After Drew Dalman unexpectedly retired, the Bears had to act fast to secure his replacement and general manager Ryan Poles did so by acquiring veteran Garrett Bradbury in a trade with the New England Patriots.

But then the Bears threw us a curveball during the 2026 NFL Draft, when the team selected Logan Jones out of Iowa. The selection of a center wasn't totally surprising, but the fact that the Bears sprung for a center so early was.

Now, it sets up a competition between the two centers, and if Jones is able to grab the lead spot away from Bradbury, it's certainly possible Chicago turns around and trades him.

If so, the Baltimore Ravens could be a team that comes calling.

Ravens would have to "overpay" for Bradbury?

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Knowing the situation in Chicago, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has floated the idea of a Ravens-Bears trade involving Bradbury, who played under the Ravens' offensive line coach while in college.

Zrebiec adds that Baltimore might have to "overpay" to get the veteran, though.

"I keep coming back to Garrett Bradbury... played under Dwayne Ledford at NC State... Patriots went to the Super Bowl with him," Zrebiec said on the Glenn Clark Radio show. "He's solid, that's fine after improving at left guard and right guard. Are the Bears giving him up? I think you'll have to overpay."

Why Ravens need a center

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Ravens failed to re-sign their previous starting center, Tyler Linderbaum, who opted for a record-breaking deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Now, the Ravens are looking at a competition between uninspiring options like Danny Pinter, who has three career starts at center, and Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock, both of whom have served as backups during their careers.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has not ruled out making another addition, whether that be through free agency or trade.

"There will be options for us, potentially terminated vets, potentially trade options," DeCosta said.

"Obviously, we'll look at all those things. Some of the best deals we ever made happened in June, July, August. I rule nothing out," he added. "Obviously, it's a position that we'll continue to look at."

Why Bears may or may not trade Bradbury

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As of right now, it looks like Bradbury is in line to start over Jones, but it's not crazy to think the rookie could pass the veteran on the depth chart with a strong showing this summer. If that happens, Bradbury may become expendable.

However, expecting Jones to take over the starting job might be expecting too much in his first season and Chicago will probably feel more comfortable giving the nod to the more experienced player, barring Jones outperforming Bradbury by a lot.

Even if Jones is able to do that, the Bears could opt to still hold on to Bradbury as an insurance policy. All of Bradbury's career snaps have come at center, but it's conceivable he could provide depth at guard, also.

If the Bears value the top-notch depth Bradbury can provide, they may want to hold on to him even if he loses out to Jones. That's why the Ravens might have to overpay to get him.

What an overpay for Bradbury would look like

Former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bears acquired Bradbury from the Patriots for a 2027 fifth-round pick, which was pretty good value for Chicago.

So, an overpay for Bradbury would be a fourth-round selection or higher. Baltimore does have its fourth-round pick in 2027 should the Bears ask for that in a trade.

Considering the expected depth in the 2027 NFL Draft and the fact that Chicago is missing a fifth-round pick, acquiring the fourth-rounder would be significant for the Bears.