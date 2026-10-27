Bears' D'Marco Jackson Might Actually be Team's Best Linebacker

The Chicago Bears have an interesting situation brewing at the linebacker position.

D'Marco Jackson had the best game we've seen from a Bears linebacker this season against the Patriots, finishing with six tackles and coming down with an end zone interception in the team's 30-24 primetime win.

Aside from being rested (along with the rest of the defensive starters) for one fourth-quarter drive against Atlanta, he's played every defensive snap for Chicago since T.J. Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 5 matchup against Green Bay.

Jackson made a strong case to remain a lineup fixture since taking over the starting job. In fact, he might be their most well-rounded linebacker.

Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards have struggled this season

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) runs for a touchdown against Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards and Devin Bush both make $10 million per year. Meanwhile, Jackson makes $3.75 million per year. You wouldn't know it by watching how they've all performed this season.

Bush has been solid in coverage (although he's also dropped two easy interceptions), but he struggles near the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, aside from a standout performance against Philadelphia, when he snagged an interception and knocked down two more passes (one of which was a dropped INT of his own), Edwards hasn't shown much promise against the run or the pass.

The linebackers have struggled in run support, which is a major reason safety Dillon Thieneman has nine more tackles (47) than the second-place player (Bush). He's been an eraser on the back end and has routinely tackled opposing ball-carriers eight yards past the line of scrimmage because the linebackers have gotten locked up.

D'Marco Jackson has shown flashes with every opportunity

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) intercepts the ball against New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) during the first half makes an interception at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LB position is unique, as linebackers usually relay the play-call to the rest of the defense. With them being in the middle of the defense, the all-important "green dot" duties are almost always tasked to 'backers.

That often creates situations where starting 'backers are not earned via a meritocracy. The green dot duties often go to someone with the most knowledge or experience, regardless of whether a better player is waiting in the wings.

When healthy, Edwards has worn the green dot for Chicago's defense. However, Jackson has taken over those duties during his absences in both of the last two seasons. That would let them seamlessly make the switch to Jackson if they want to go that route, which they should want to do.

Whether it be against the pass or the run, he's simply better than Edwards at this stage of his career. He proved that last season, too, showing strong playmaking ability after starting four games for Edwards (and Tremaine Edmunds) late in the season.

Over those four games, he had 30 tackles, a sack, an interception, and two pass deflections. He was all over the field, and you could make a strong case that he shouldn't have left it after Edmunds returned to the lineup late in the season.

Going back to Edmunds probably helped Chicago save money on Jackson, whom they signed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal this offseason. However, they shouldn't make the mistake of taking him off the field again.