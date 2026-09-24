The Chicago Bears Have A Major Problem Brewing At Linebacker

T.J. Edwards being a complete non-factor against the run definitely wasn't on my bingo card this season. However, that's been the case through the first two games.

Sure, it's still early, but his lack of impact thus far has been alarming. To his credit, I did fully expect him to be a liability against the pass, and that hasn't been the case so far. Carson Wentz in a monsoon doesn't exactly scream opportunist, but he has still held his own on third down.

The same sentiment applies to Devin Bush. The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason. He was expected to fill Tremaine Edmunds' shoes immediately and, hopefully, provide more stability than his predecessor. Edmunds showed bright flashes throughout his three years in Chicago, but they came in waves of inconsistency and poor play.

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, we're still waiting to see Bush provide his first flash. The big-ticket free agent addition has also struggled mightily and has been a relative non-factor against the run. Their combined inefficiency is a major reason the Vikings gashed Chicago for 119 rushing yards last week (the Panthers picked up 52 of their 125 yards on the final drive when the game was well out of reach, so it's unfair to pin that on them).

Despite the duo missing only three combined snaps over the first two contests, they've combined for a mere 15 tackles. They've consistently been getting washed out of plays, which has led rookie safety Dillon Thieneman to lead the team with 17 tackles (three more than the next closest player).

It's great to see the Bears' first-round selection, who has played masterfully so far, coming down and laying the lumber. You don't want it to be at the expense of the linebackers being liabilities, though. That's the unfortunate position they've found themselves in.

Edwards did make a few big-time stops against Minnesota, including one that prevented what would've been a frustrating 3rd-and-13 conversion on a screen pass to Vikings running back DeeJay Dallas (he tackled him after a gain of 12 yards). However, his five tackles are three fewer than RB Roschon Johnson has on special teams.

Fellow linebacker D'Marco Jackson also has the same number of tackles despite playing 75 fewer defensive snaps (or 59 fewer overall snaps, if you count special teams usage). That in itself isn't even a testament to Jackson. It's merely an indication of where the bar is at.

What can be done to fix the linebacker woes?

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne (21) runs the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most importantly, their two high-priced starters need to begin playing better. They are tied for 19th in average annual value ($10 million per year) among all off-the-ball linebackers. They're not playing nearly up to those standards right now.

If they don't improve quickly, then Jackson could start eating into their playing time. He was arguably their best linebacker after entering the starting lineup late last season, and he's waiting in the wings to do so once again.

Alternatively, continued struggles could eventually open the door for fifth-round selection Keyshaun Elliott to make his mark. He's still learning the defense after missing most of training camp, but he could play a role down the stretch.

The Bears have proven to be a meritocracy. Whoever earns reps will get them, and that logic also applies to whoever 'earns' the right to lose them. The Bears' high-priced LB duo will get awfully close to entering that danger zone if they continue on their current trajectory.