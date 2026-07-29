Darnell Wright's Asking Price Just Went Up Considerably

With the NFL's elite pass-rushers commonly playing on either side of the line to take advantage of the easiest matchups, the right tackle position has become just as important as left tackle in the modern NFL.

That fact is one of many that makes Darnell Wright a franchise cornerstone for the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, with the right tackle market exploding like Bitcoin in 2017, they'll have to pay a hefty price to keep him around.

The Vikings re-signed their right tackle, Brian O'Neill, to a four-year, $96 million deal yesterday. That deal could give Wright's agent significant leverage in their negotiations.

Wright could be the league's highest-paid RT

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

O'Neill is obviously no slouch. He just became the league's fourth-highest-paid RT. However, he'll also turn 31 shortly after the 2026 NFL season kicks off. His deal will keep him in the Twin Cities through his age-35 season.

O'Neill has been a solid starter for much longer than Wright, but the Bears' star tackle is just entering his prime at 24 years old (he'll turn 25 in two weeks). He has significantly more room for growth. Wright is not only just as good as O'Neill is right now, but he's also only scratching the surface on how good he can become.

With Wright being next up on the right tackle negotiation front (besides Paris Johnson Jr., who's also entering the final year of his rookie deal), he's a safe bet to exceed O'Neill's contract.

Based on his upward trajectory and the fact that the market is growing, he also has a real chance to exceed Tristan Wirfs' yearly average of $28.125 million.

Ryan Poles hinted that Wright's camp might be holding up negotiations

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), general manager Ryan Poles (C) and head coach Ben Johnson (R) observe during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsurprisingly, general manager Ryan Poles was asked about the potential of re-signing Wright at the open media availability on Tuesday. He was open and honest that doing so is one of their top priorities.

"I think there's a window to get a deal done, and then at some point we've got to go play football," Poles said. "I think I've said it before, Darnell's a guy we want here long term. It takes two sides to get things done. But at the end of the day, I don't want any distractions or anything like that. So, when it's time to go play football, we'll go play football and keep it moving. But, yeah, he's a guy we would like here for a while."

That quote could be interpreted multiple ways, but it certainly sounds like Wright's camp might be slow in getting to the negotiation table. I mean, 'I don't want any distractions' is clear as day.

There's no reason why contract discussions shouldn't have occurred yet from the Bears' perspective. Wright played last season with one arm (him thriving while playing through a torn UCL is a pretty massive resume builder), and isn't a character concern by any means. He's a slam-dunk re-sign candidate.

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

From Wright's perspective, it's easy to see why his agent would want to hold off on getting a deal done. Contract negotiations are always a game of "Who's next". Brian O'Neill was next, and he raised the bar for above-average starters at RT.

What if Paris Johnson Jr., another above-average starter, is next? He plays for the Arizona Cardinals, and you could actually make a strong case that he's their most promising young player. They might have to pay to keep him in the desert. If he's paid $28 million per year, then there's no reason why Wright, already an above-average starter who's nearing elite status, shouldn't make $29 or $30 million.

Wright undoubtedly wants to stay in Chicago long-term, but he also wants to make as much money as possible. It's easy to see why both sides could be fighting for a different outcome on this one.