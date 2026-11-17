Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's injury updates on Tuesday were a mixed bag for Bears fans. On the one hand, Luther Burden should be ready for Week 11 after clearing concussion protocol, and Kyler Gordon is considered day-to-day after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 9. However, he 'doesn't see' Dayo Odeyingbo returning from IR for Week 11, despite being eligible to return, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Odeyingbo had started the 2026 season with a bang, racking up three sacks through the first four games before a leg injury took him out of the Bears' Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Week 11 would have been his first opportunity to get back into action, but it appears that's unlikely to happen.

While this is not a major setback, it's a disappointment, to be sure. The fans, and probably the coaches, too, had been looking forward to seeing what a 'motivated Dayo Odeyingbo' could do for Chicago's defense since they added superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade.

The Bears will need a full squad in their chase for the NFC North championship

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons reacts after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the risk of counting chickens before they hatch, the silver lining from Ben Johnson's injury update is that the Bears' Week 11 opponent is the hapless New Orleans Saints, who are 3-6 on the year and just lost to the Carolina Panthers. This should be a relatively easy game for the Bears, a badly needed tune-up after a rough Week 9 outing. If Odeyingbo has to miss this game before he's ready to play, they should be fine without him.

Once you look past Week 11, however, the Bears' schedule becomes a horrifying gauntlet of Super Bowl contenders. They still have four divisional games left, and there are no slouches in the NFC North. They also face the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills in December.

If the Bears are to successfully defend their NFC North division crown, they're going to need to win a majority of these brutal matchups. As I said in my post predicting the Bears' final games of the season, a 13-4 record will likely be the absolute minimum they can get and feel confident about securing the NFC North and at least one home playoff game. That means they can only lose two of these six games, and that's assuming they take care of business against the Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo pressures Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit where credit is due. After a 2025 season in which he appeared to be a lost cause, Odeyingbo's hot start in 2026 reflected well upon Ben Johson and general manager Ryan Poles. He's proven to be versatile in where he can line up and clearly took all the offseason criticisms to heart. Once he's back in the starting lineup alongside Simmons, I daresay that Chicago's front-four will be the cream of the NFC North crop.

If Odeyingbo takes another step forward in his game upon his return, he's going to force the Bears into a tough offseason decision. They can easily free up a large chunk of salary cap space by releasing Odeyingbo in 2027, but if he's proven to be a major contributor, the team will have to decide whether the salary cap relief matters more than on-field production.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —