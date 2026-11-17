The Chicago Bears went into their Week 10 bye with a question mark at the wide receiver position in Luther Burden.

Late in the Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Burden came down with a concussion after taking a hard hit to his head while making a catch, which led to a fumble.

Burden wasn't able to finish out the game after he was diagnosed with the concussion, which left him uncertain for Week 11 because concussions can be multi-week injuries.

However, head coach Ben Johnson provided a positive update on Tuesday that confirms Burden's Week 11 status.

Luther Burden injury update from Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were back on the practice field on Tuesday, and before they went outside, Johnson revealed that Burden has cleared the concussion protocol, which means he will play in Week 11.

"Bears coach Ben Johnson says WR Luther Burden has cleared concussion protocol," The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs said.

We got our first indication that Burden would be good to go this week when he was spotted on the practice field on Monday and looked to be taking part in full.

Still, you never can be too sure with a concussion, so it's great to hear it from Johnson that Burden has recovered.

Of course, it was always more likely than not that Burden would play. After all, the Bears had a bye last week, so Burden had a full extra week to get right, which he clearly was able to do.

Luther Burden's 2026 ascension

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Burden put together an impressive rookie season and Rome Odunze failed to cement himself after an injury-plagued year in 2025, the No. 1 wide receiver title was up for grabs in 2026.

Instead of Odunze keeping his loose grip on the title, Burden has clearly seized it in what is a breakout year for him in his second season.

The former second-round pick has 49 receptions for 644 yards and four touchdowns entering Week 11, all of which are tops on the team. Odunze ranks second in receiving yards with 528, but he's third in receptions (32) and receiving touchdowns (one).

Burden entered the season with high expectations, especially from his head coach and general manager. So far, Burden has been everything the team could've hoped he'd be.

At his current pace, Burden will finish the season with about 92 catches, 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

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