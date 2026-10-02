Bears' Defense Catches a Break With Multiple Key Jets Ruled Out For Week 4

The Chicago Bears' defense, which has been much-improved over the last two games, should have an easier time when it meets the New York Jets' offense in Week 4.

That's because the Jets ruled out four starters on the offensive side of the ball, including running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, tight end Mason Taylor and staring guard Dylan Parham.

Hall's absence will lead to more work for backup running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, while Parham should be replaced by backup guard Jordan Meredith, who has 20 career starts.

Mitchell's absence should lead to more work for Isaiah Williams, an undrafted player out of Illinois.

Bears' pass-rush vs. Jets' offensive line

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) on the field in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 13 games (11 starts) last season, Meredith surrendered four sacks and 14 pressures, so the Bears might want to attack him specifically on Sunday. The Jets' offensive line as a whole has struggled to the tune of nine sacks and 42 pressures allowed.

The nine sacks surrendered by the Jets are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL, which amounts to a major disappointment for New York because the belief was that the Jets would have an improved offensive line in 2026.

The Bears don't have an elite pass-rush by any stretch, but they do have seven sacks, tied for 12th-most. Five of those sacks have come from the edge, with Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat tallying two apiece, and Austin Booker having one.

Struggling rushing attack vs. struggling run defense

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen will be New York's lead back over Davis, and he presents a much different running style than Hall. Allen is more of a power runner, while Hall uses speed and agility to pick up yards.

The Jets' rushing attack has not been effective thus far, with New York ranking 27th in rushing yards per game. That is a major stain on Gang Green's offensive line.

The Bears have not been effective against the run, with Chicago giving up the 11th-most rushing yards per contest. New York's struggles on the ground are a huge plus for the Bears, and the absence of Hall should only make those struggles worse.

One less thing to worry about

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) celebrates a first down against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears have the 12th-worst pass defense in the NFL, which is mostly because of the struggles of boundary cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

The absence of Mitchell gives Chicago one less thing to worry about. Granted, Mitchell isn't a massive threat, but he does have 123 yards over two games and the guys set to fill the void left by Mitchell's absence aren't as good as he is.

That said, the Bears still have to contend with Garrett Wilson on the outside, and upstart rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is yet another concern.