Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About New York Jets in Week 4

The Chicago Bears are looking to keep the good times rolling in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

The 2-1 Bears are riding high after an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles that saw Chicago emerge victorious without Caleb Williams, who is on track to sit out once again this week.

Meanwhile, the Jets come into this game with a 1-2 mark, which is a bit misleading because the Jets have played all three of their opponents tough thus far and look like an improved team.

Now, a look at four concerns the Bears have about their upcoming opponent, the Jets.

Aaron Glenn's familiarity with Ben Johnson

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn argues a touchdown with the referee after throwing a red flag during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glenn became the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator in 2021, one season before Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022, and both left in 2025.

That means Glenn had three years of going up against Johnson's offense in practice on a daily basis, so Glenn is going to be better prepared than the vast majority of coaches Johnson faces.

Jets' edge rushers

New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) stands on the field between plays against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One aspect of not having Caleb Williams under center is the downgrade in mobility.

That wasn't a problem last week with the Eagles' lackluster pass-rush, but it could be a problem in Week 4, as the Jets rank tied for seventh in the NFL with eight sacks. New York has also racked up 50 pressures in total, according to Pro Football Focus.

What makes this situation more concerning is the Bears might not have their starting left tackle in Braxton Jones, who is week-to-week with a knee injury.

And, if last year's starter, Ozzy Trapilo, isn't ready to go for this week, Chicago will likely have to turn to Theo Benedet, who is a strong backup, but a backup nonetheless.

Jets edge rushers David Bailey, Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald have combined for five sacks and 23 pressures.

Jets' passing attack

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jets rank 11th in passing yards per game, which isn't a scary mark by any stretch but shows New York is fully capable of taking advantage of what has been lackluster play on the boundary for Chicago.

Jaylon Johnson in particular is having a terrible year. The two-time Pro Bowler is giving up completions at an 82.4% clip and has surrendered a passer rating of 118.7.

Tyrique Stevenson has a better completion rate allowed (55.6%), but a worse passer rating (137.5). Malik Muhammad has actually been playing the best out of Chicago's three top cornerbacks in the slot with his 50% completion rate allowed and 48.7 passer rating permitted.

The Bears might catch a bit of a break if Adonai Mitchel doesn't play due to his injury, but Chicago will still have to contend with Garrett Wilson and upstart rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

As we know, a potent pass-rush is the best way to cover for a struggling secondary, and the Bears have been good in that area with 51 pressures and seven sacks through three games. The Jets were supposed to have a much-improved offensive line in 2026, but we haven't seen that through three games with Gang Green allowing nine sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Bears need to capitalize against New York's struggling group upfront or else it might be a long day for Chicago's secondary.

Jets' run defense

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were fortunate Case Keenum was able to put the offense on his back in Week 4, as the rushing attack simply couldn't get anything going until late in the game, and that amounted to the second straight lackluster showing from Chicago's ground attack.

The Bears obviously need more from the unit, but that might not be possible given the fact that the Jets are ceding the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game.

If the quarterback play isn't up to snuff once again on Sunday, the Bears might have a tough time moving the ball and scoring points.