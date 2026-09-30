NFL Punishes Jaylon Johnson For Silly Week 3 Violation in Bears-Eagles

The NFL has handed down a fine for cornerback Jaylon Johnson stemming from an infraction during the Week 3 game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reports that Johnson has been fined $5,971 for a uniform policy violation.

What was the violation, exactly, you ask? he had "unapproved streamer towels," according to Biggs. That's right, a fine for a towel. The league is really living up to the "No Fun League" moniker.

"Bears CB Jaylon Johnson fined $5,971 from Week 3 for what is a uniform policy violation -- unapproved streamer towels," Biggs wrote.

Johnson is the third Bears player to get fined during the regular season. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker was fined $5,620 in Week 1 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was docked a whopping $22,342 in Week 2 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet).

According to the NFL, fines received from players are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation to support former players. The league brings in roughly $4 million each year in fines from players.

Johnson's fine might not be the only one a Bears player gets this week, as linebacker D'Marco Jackson was flagged for a late hit on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Monday night.

Hurts had to temporarily leave the game to get checked for a concussion and in the process his replacement, backup quarterback Andy Dalton, threw a pick at the goal-line.

That pick was recorded by Dillon Thieneman, which was his first career interception. It was a huge momentum-shifting play in the game, also.

A tough season for Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a rough year for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, who was hoping to have a bounce-back campaign after he was plagued by injury and ineffectiveness in 2025.

Through three games, Johnson is permitting a completion rate of 82.4% and a passer rating of 118.7. He has given up 233 yards on 17 targets, 14 of which have been completed.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson ranks 91st and 95th out of 99 qualified cornerbacks in overall grade (44.7) and coverage grade (37.9), respectively. The only area where Johnson has performed well is in run defense (78.4 grade, ranking 14th).

After his disappointing season in 2025, Johnson made it quite clear he knows he could be on the chopping block if he doesn't rebound because the Bears have an out in his contract in 2027.

"This definitely a contract year," Johnson said. "We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me. At the end of the day, whether that's here, somewhere else, I've gotta put it on tape that I'm still a top guy in this league.

At this rate, Johnson is heading for a cut next offseason. The good news for him is that there are still at least 14 more games to right the ship.

The Bears' defense as a whole has played much better the past two weeks. The unit could be even better if Johnson gets on track.