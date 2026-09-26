Bears Double-Down on Surprising Position in Latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft

It may only be September of the 2026 NFL season, but mock draft season never ends. NFL writer Gilberto Manzano released his latest 2027 NFL mock draft for Sports Illustrated this week, which includes a stunning seven quarterbacks taken in the first round. Fans of the Chicago Bears, for once, don't need to worry about drafting a quarterback anytime soon, but the pick that Manzano makes for the Bears may leave them scratching their heads.

With the No. 16 selection, which would mean the Bears just missed out on the playoffs this year, Manzano sends Iowa guard/center Kade Pieper to Chicago. "Pieper has plenty of versatility as an offensive lineman who can play guard and center," Manzano writes. He further justifies this pick by adding, "Garrett Bradbury is more of a short-term answer at center in Chicago after the abrupt retirement of Drew Dalman."

You won't hear an argument from me on that last point. I was never a fan of the Bears' trade for Garrett Bradbury, not even as an emergency stopgap measure. Earlier this week I wrote that his mistake-ridden Week 2 performance should earn him a long stint on the bench. But spending a coveted Top 20 pick on a replacement for Bradbury would be organizational malpractice in more ways than one.

The Bears already have their long-term solution at center

Chicago Bears C Logan Jones warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to forget about Logan Jones since he hasn't seen the field since the regular season began, but the Bears did not spend a second-round pick on the former Iowa center so he could ride the bench for four years. He was the first center off the board in the 2026 NFL draft, and he had plenty of suitors. We learned over the summer that both the Rams and the Ravens wanted Logan Jones, but the Bears snapped him up with the No. 57 selection.

In Manzano's mock draft, the Bears would have spent premium picks on a center in back-to-back drafts, including a Top 20 selection. Centers almost never go that high in the draft, not even Tyler Linderbaum, who was considered a generational prospect at his position. So, were the Bears to do this, they would have either wasted the No. 16 pick in 2027 or their No. 57 pick in 2026. Either way, it's bad management.

Neither guard position needs immediate help

Chicago Bears G Joe Thuney walks off the field after a game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manzano did mention Pieper's versatility as a selling point. He's a prospect who can play either guard position in addition to center. But drafting a guard at No. 16 would make even less sense for the Bears than drafting a center. They have the reigning Protector of the Year, Joe Thuney, locked in at left guard through the 2027 season, and right guard Jonah Jackson is also tied to the team for two more years.

It would be wise to prepare a replacement for Thuney, sure. He may choose to retire after the 2027 season. But you don't use first-round picks on guards who might start for your team in two years. That's what Day 2 and Day 3 selections are for, players who can learn and develop from the bench.

The Bears have massive needs at other positions

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson tackles a Minnesota Vikings player. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has a long way to go, and certain position groups may stabilize for the Bears, but as things stand now, this defense is in big trouble. The pass rush continues to underwhelm. The linebackers aren't plugging up running lanes or holding up in coverage. Even two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson looks to be a shell of his former self.

These are all premium positions in which the Bears are likely to need major reinforcements in 2027. That's where their first-round pick would be best utilized, not on another center or a future starting guard.