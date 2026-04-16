4 Hidden WR Gems the Bears Could Draft to Replace DJ Moore

DJ Moore finished second on the Bears in receiving yards (682), targets (85), and tied for the team lead with six touchdown catches. He was also their only pass-catcher who had experience lining up virtually anywhere that a team could conceivably deploy a receiver.

However, the Bears were tasked with maneuvering a fickle salary cap situation ahead of free agency. They dealt the veteran receiver and a fifth-round pick to Buffalo for a second-round selection, and saved $16.5 million in the process.

With a recent influx of talent in Chicago's receiver room, Moore had become somewhat of a luxury. Getting his contract off the books was somewhat of a necessary evil.

They do still have to address his absence, though. While second-year receiver Jahdae Walker could certainly step into that role, I'm not sure they're ready to hand the former undrafted free agent a starring role on offense. He came up clutch in a few key moments, but is still relatively unproven.

They signed Kalif Raymond, but his main impact will come on special teams. He should also take Olamide Zaccheaus' role as the designated gadget guy.

In short, I fully expect them to add to the receiver room at some point in the draft. With so many needs on the defensive side of the ball, I'd be surprised if they address the position before the third round.

Which players stand out as quality dart throws from that point onward?

De'Zhaun Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De'Zhaun Stribling is someone the Bears seem to have their eyes on. They hosted the Ole Miss pass-catcher on a top-30 visit yesterday. They're not alone, either. Seven other teams also met with the 23-year-old. His potent combination of size (6'2", 207 lbs) and speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash time) makes him one of the most intriguing mid-round options at the receiver position.

Out of all the receivers on this list, Stribling has the best chance to go on day two. However, it will definitely be late on day two if that is the case. His draft ceiling is right around where the Bears are going to be picking in the third round (pick 89).

While the Bears have a lot of talent on offense, they don't have a ton of speed. Luther Burden is extremely quick, but Stribling has a different gear when it comes to going over the top. It's fun to envision someone with his skill set with Ben Johnson calling the shots.

Bryce Lance

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) misses the catch during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of physical specimens, Bryce Lance is built in a similar mold to Stribling. In fact, he might even be a bit more impressive from a height/weight/speed standpoint. He ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at just over 6'3". With that said, he's also RAW.

It's hard not to think back to Christian Watson (who also went to North Dakota State) when looking at the tape of Trey Lance's younger brother. He is an eerily similar prospect to Watson in virtually every category. The Packers pass-catcher, who got selected at the top of the second round in 2022, represents the ceiling of what Lance could be if he lives up to his potential in the pros.

He will have to improve on his route-running and limit the drops in the pros, and he has a good chance of becoming a really solid deep threat if he can. He'd be another fun ball of clay for Ben Johnson to mold into something special.

J Michael Sturdivant

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida wideout J Michael Sturdivant (WO36) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

J Michael Studivant isn't nearly as well-known as the other two receivers I've mentioned, but he performed nearly as well as they did at the combine. He measured in at just a hair under 6'3" and ran the 40 in 4.4 seconds flat. He also was tied for fifth among pass-catchers with a 10'11" broad jump and tied for eighth with a 39" vertical.

Like Watson, the University of Florida receiver is a raw prospect who will have to round out his game on the fly in the pros. His route-running was the main area of his game that could use some work, and WR coach Antwaan Randle El would be a great teacher to help him improve in that area if he landed in Chicago.

Sturdivant could still be available when the Bears are on the board late in the fourth round, and would be a really solid selection if they don't address the receiver position before that point. He'd probably be off the board much sooner in a less loaded receiver class, as he has legitimate starting potential if things start to click down the road.

Malik Benson

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson takes off as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Benson is the least imposing athlete on this list (he's only got average size at 6' and 187 lbs., and finished near the bottom of the jumping drills among receivers at the combine), but he's still got something I expect the Bears coaching staff to covet if they target a receiver: SPEED. Benson runs the 40 in 4.37 seconds, and he genuinely looks even faster on film.

The Oregon pass-catcher might not have a sky-high ceiling, but he is one of the best pure deep threats in this year's class. In a class loaded with guys with really high ceilings at the receiver position, he could wind up being a really solid value in the draft, as well.

In a normal class, Benson would probably hear his name called late on day two. In this one, he will probably still be on the board when the Bears are picking in the fourth. He's another player I could see Ben Johnson banging the table for him at that point.