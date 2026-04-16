Bears Complete Draft Visit With Explosive Playmaker Who Could Solve Underrated Need

One of the more underrated needs the Chicago Bears have going into the 2026 NFL Draft comes at wide receiver.

After trading DJ Moore away to the Buffalo Bills at the outset of the offseason, the Bears are now relying on unproven players at the top of their wide receiver depth chart in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden.

Behind those two, the Bears will have a competition between Kalif Raymond and Jahdae Walker for the No. 3 wide receiver role, and the depth after Raymond and Walker consists of JP Richardson and Maurice Alexander, who have five games of experience combined.

Safe to say, the Bears need to add more to that room, and one avenue to do that will be the 2026 NFL Draft. And, we now have someone the Bears could be targeting for that need.

Bears host De'Zhaun Stribling on visit

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In what was his last 30 visit of the pre-draft process, Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling met with the Bears on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

"Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling wrapped up the final one of his eight ‘30 visits’ today and that was with the Bears," Biggs wrote.

Now, this of course doesn't guarantee that the Bears are going to take the Ole Miss product, but it's a good indication Chicago has its eyes on him as a potential solution to add competition at receiver.

Why De'Zhaun Stribling fits with Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Not only does Strlibling bring size with his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame, he also brings plenty of speed, as evidenced by his 4.36 40-yard dash time. Stribling ranked seventh in Athleticism Score among wideouts at the combine, according to Next Gen Stats.

If there's one thing the Bears are lacking at wide receiver, it's guys like Stribling who are big and fast and can make plays down the field. Raymond is a downfield threat, but he may not be around longer than one season after signing a one-year contract.

Stribling will likely line up outside because of his lack of short-area quickness, according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, but that's not a problem because Odunze, Burden and Raymond are all capable of playing out of the slot.

De'Zhaun Stribling round projection

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zierlein and The Athletic's Dane Brugler have Stribling pegged as a second-rounder. More specifically, Brugler has Stribling going with the second-to-last pick in the second round. ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have the ex-Rebels receiver in his final two-round mock draft, so he has a grade of third-round or later on Stribling.

The Bears sport a pair of selections late in the second round, so they might have two cracks at Stribling, assuming they have that high of a grade on him. If not, Stribling could potentially be an option late in the third, where the Bears have another pick.

Either way, don't be surprised if Stribling comes off the board to the Bears on Day 2. He's an intriguing prospect and makes total sense for Chicago.