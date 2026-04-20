Ranking the Spots Where Bears GM Ryan Poles Is Most Likely to Trade

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has made more than 30 trades since coming on board in the offseason of 2022.

Trading during the draft has become like breathing is for him. It’s almost automatic as he tries to maximize picks and position himself for more picks.

This year's draft presents the Bears with problems in terms of selection order. Past trades have deprived them of vital picks at various points in this draft. Other trades have provided ample opportunity early in the draft.

As a result, there are spots where the Bears appear more likely to trade and less likely.

If they can do it, I fully expect the Bears to trade down on Thursday.

In the last 4 Drafts there has been an average of over 4 trades between picks 24 and 32. So the chances of finding a partner should be good — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) April 19, 2026

Here's a ranking of the most likely spots to expect Poles to make deals in this draft.

1. No. 25

Eight of the last nine 25th picks in the draft got traded. It's a good place to move back in this draft. Because of specific needs the Bears have at particular positions, they could also take a later pick in a package, or they could jump up to insure they get a player they identified as essential. For instance, if all of the safeties are going to be gone, they could easily move up into range to take one. This seems less likely, though.

Moving up for a defensive tackle in Round 1 doesn't seem to make sense because of the quality of those involved. Nor does moving up for a defensive end, unless they had their hearts set on Keldric Faulk or Akheem Mesidor.

Faulk? You just can't find enough of those defensive ends who make 10 career sacks in Round 1. Mesidor? He might age out before the draft.

At pick 25, so many variables come into play, but I believe that the Chicago Bears are eyeing two players above the field:



🏈 S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

🏈 DE T.J. Parker



One or both should be there at 25, and barring a trade, I expect one will land in Chicago. #NFLDraft — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 14, 2026

The players available just above them for this draft aren't unique enough talents that they would want to pursue them by giving up a draft pick. The best option is moving back because talent level so late in Round 1 is similar at many positions to what they would get in in the top half of Round 2.

The real trick to trading back is finding someone willing to give up an early Round 2 pick to move into the first round. It usually takes an available quarterback for a team to want to make that kind of move up, and it's not clear there is one anyone would trade up out of Round 2 to get.

Akheem Mesidor (6’2 273) Miami



+ Quickness off the snap

+ Physical finisher in the backfield

+ 35.8% win rate on true pass sets with 62 pressures in 2025

+ Can line up inside or outside

+ Determined in pursuit

+ Pass rush plan

+ Converting speed to power



- Turns 25 in April… pic.twitter.com/yk5HVLM5JA — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 18, 2026

2. No. 89

Because they have two second-round picks, the Bears don't necessarily need a late third-round pick. They have a real draft gap later on that would be good to plug and doing it by trading the third-round pick would work. They pick 129th in Round 4 and then not again until 239 in Round 7.

The ideal move would be to trade back out of Round 3 and obtain picks that help to plug that 110-pick gap. What's another third-round pick when you already have a pair of second-round picks, anyway?

If they move back 12 spots out of the Round 3 pick, they are in Day 3 and Round 4. Their fourth-round pick would be way back in the round at 129, so another pick early in Round 4 would be better balance.

Especially in the Bears' case, what's another third-round pick aside from a chance to take another bust, anyway? Kiran Amegadjie, Zacch Pickens and Velus Jones Jr. were the Bears' third-round picks under Poles. Amegadjie is the only one still in Chicago, and he hasn't found a position to play.

If the #Bears like Ozzy Trapilo as the heir apparent at left tackle, I’m curious if they try Kiran Amegadjie at guard.



He took 669 snaps at LG for Yale. Maybe they could groom him for a role inside. That said, a third-round pick on a swing tackle isn’t a bad use of assets. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 1, 2025

It's not just Poles. The only Bears third-round pick who succeeded since wide receiver Earl Bennett in 2008 was running back David Montgomery in 2019.

Third-round Bears jinx

GM Ryan Poles

2024 T Kiran Amegadjie

2023 DT Zacch Pickens

2022 WR Velus Jones Jr.

I know. That was the joke since I remade the Ryan Pace meme.

(I have too much time on my hands working at home) pic.twitter.com/JmYE4aeH8h — RikkyDish (@RiKarmgard34) January 2, 2025

GM Ryan Pace

2019 RB David Montgomery

2016 DL Jonathan Bullard

2015 C Hroniss Grasu

Ryan Poles now is your time to shine. Make him a Chicago Bear 👀 https://t.co/wYkrQKnFxi pic.twitter.com/foQ9kb6oxt — Bearsszn (@bearszn) April 16, 2026

GM Phil Emery

2014 DL Will Sutton

2012 S Brandon Hardin

GM Jerry Angelo

2011 DB Chris Conte

2010 S Major Wright

2009 DT Jarron Gilbert

2009 WR Juaquin Iglesias

#Bears select Southern tackle Ja'Tyre Carter with their first of three picks in the seventh round. https://t.co/JakONpVjZ1 via @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/ona84lQFs2 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 30, 2022

3. No. 129

This would be a spot to trade back if they did keep the No. 89 pick. Even though dealing back would widen their gap after No. 89, it would allow them to come up with possible fifth- and sixth-round picks and balance out their final three rounds on Day 3.

Trying to move up for the Bears in Round 4 would be very difficult because all they have after that pick as compensation are two seventh-round selections. Those late picks rarely pan out the way they did last year with Kyle Monangai.

So excited to watch Kyle Monangai run in 2026. pic.twitter.com/sDXb1kOjuz — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) April 13, 2026

4. No. 60

The two second-round picks at 57 and 60 are not good picks for trading back because, as we've seen, the Bears need little invitation to foul up third-round picks.

Most likely, if they traded back they would be taking a third-round pick and something else.

The best thing to do if they wanted to move up in Round 2 would be to package a third-rounder with one of their second-round selections. The problem with this approach is simply reducing the number of Day 2 picks they have.

With a healthy Braxton Jones and another year of Theo Benedet getting stronger under Dan Roushar, is it possible the Bears LT play could actually be better in 2026 even without Ozzy Trapilo or a draft pick? #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/WJxwu4pXBr — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 10, 2026

Making a move here isn't unprecedented. They did it last year when they packaged the 41st pick, a third-round pick and a seventh-rounder to get the 56th and 62nd picks and take Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner. The year before they traded up to get the 56th pick and draft Tyrique Stevenson, giving up the 61st pick and a fifth-rounder in the process.

Of the two second-round picks likely to be a trade, the 60th appears more likely because they would have taken a player they already targeted only three picks earlier at 57.

5. No. 57

This would be something they'd trade in a move up in Round 2, probably packaged with their fourth-rounder or even third-rounder. Again, it's a move that loses them a valued pick later, so they need to be very sure about this move.

"Ryan Poles has proven that he's someone that isn't afraid to move up or down in the draft."



What are the odds that we'll see the Bears make a trade within the first round? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rk5FoZBHJ5 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) April 9, 2026

6. Seventh-rounders

At 239 and 241, the Bears have picks they could try to package to move up into Round 6. It's fairly common for this to happen, but again, they'd be reducing their number of selections.

7. Next year

Remember, Poles already traded a fourth-round pick from the next year and traded it away to get a fifth-rounder in the current draft. He did this to draft defensive end Austin Booker. It's another way to address a big gap in the draft.

Ian Cunningham “wanna trade back into the 5th and get our pick back to get Austin Booker who’s just sittin there?” Ryan poles- pic.twitter.com/1js8kZDm1G — ❄️ 🧊ℕ.ℝ. 🧊❄️🐻⏬ (@Bears_Dubz) April 27, 2024

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