Bears Elevate RB for Week 5 With Kyle Monangai Ruled Out, Activate LB off PUP list

With Kyle Monangai ruled out for the Week 5 contest against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears are bringing up a running back from the practice squad.

The Bears announced on Saturday that they are elevating Zavier Scott from the practice squad for Sunday. In addition, linebacker Noah Sewell has been activated off the PUP list.

The Bears ruled Monangai out on Friday as he deals with a turf toe injury that could sideline him multiple weeks, according to reports.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that Monangai is currently "week-to-week" and is sporting a walking boot. He is not a candidate for injured reserve, though.

Why Zavier Scott over Salvon Ahmed?

Minnesota Vikings running back Zavier Scott (36) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We assumed that Salvon Ahmed would be the choice to serve as the Bears' No. 3 running back behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson with Monangai ruled out, but we were wrong.

Instead, the Bears are rolling with Scott, likely because he's a better option on special teams than Ahmed.

A former undrafted free agent signing of the Indianapolis Colts and former Minnesota Viking, Scott was signed to the Bears' practice squad after cutdown day.

He has appeared in 16 games during his career, all in 2025, and has 32 carries for 114 yards and 14 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. Scott played 149 snaps on special teams last season, also.

Bears' expected RB pecking order with Monangai out

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) reacts after gaining a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift is going to lead the Bears' backfield, per usual.

While we wouldn't bet on how things go from there, we'd guess it'll be Johnson taking over the Monangai duties as the RB2, or at least the majority of those touches.

Don't be surprised if Scott mixes in, too, and it would not shock us if he ends up out-touching Johnson, also.

No Kyler Gordon return

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We were hoping to see the return of Kyler Gordon this week, but we will have to wait until Week 6, at the earliest.

Gordon's return will put the Bears' secondary at full strength for the first time this season. He would also push Malik Muhammad to the outside, which would give the Bears their best cornerbacks trio, along with Gordon in the slot and Jaylon Johnson outside.

Sewell suffered a torn Achilles last season and has been working his way back ever since. His return comes at a good time, as the Bears won't have their LB4 available in Keyshaun Elliott.

Gordon and Sewell weren't the only players the Bears had on the PUP list. Lest we forget, Shemar Turner is on there, also, but we'll wait at least another week to see his debut.