Chicago Bears Steal RB From Minnesota Vikings Among 13 Practice Squad Signings

The Chicago Bears are almost done putting together their practice squad after making several signings on Monday.

According to the league's transactions wire, Chicago signed a total of 11 players to the practice squad, and all 11 were on Chicago's offseason roster before being cut on Sunday.

Not included in that list were two outside signings the Bears reportedly made, one of which was former Minnesota Vikings running back Zavier Scott.

The move was first reported by KSTP's Darren Wolfson and confirmed by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bears swiped Zavier Scott from Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Zavier Scott (36) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wolfson added that the Vikings wanted to bring Scott back before the Bears swooped in and landed him instead.

"Vikings wanted RB Zavier Scott back and on their practice squad. But hear he’s expected to land with the Bears," Wolfson reported.

Scott went undrafted out of Maine in 2023 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Scott didn't play his first snap in the NFL until 2025, though, when he tallied 114 rushing yards on 32 carries along with 98 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches.

Zavier Scott scouting report

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hands off to running back Zavier Scott (36) during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's more on Scott, per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who had this to say about the running back during the pre-draft process:

"He’s a big athlete who plays fast and with good determination, but he will be much more intriguing for teams with creative play-callers who are looking for multi-dimensional prospects," he explained.

"While he’s not a pure running back, he does possess running back talent and the same can be said about him as a receiver, although he needs much more polish," Zierlein added on Scott. "His toughness with the ball in his hands and potential roster flexibility make him worthy of Day 3 consideration."

The part about Scott being "more intriguing for teams with creative play-callers who are looking for multi-dimensional prospects" is especially interesting for the Bears because we know head coach Ben Johnson is exactly that guy.

Bears' 13 practice squad signings

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the full list of the Bears' confirmed and reported practice squad signings thus far. Chicago still has three spots left.

RB Salvon Ahmed (veteran)

RB Zavier Scott (reported)

WR Kaden Davis

WR Scotty Miller (veteran)

WR JP Richardson

TE Stephen Carlson (veteran)

OT Christian Jones (reported)

OG Caden Barnett

OG Kyle Hergel

DE Marcus Davenport (veteran)

LB Wayne Matthews

DB Marlen Sewell

DB Deantre Prince

Along with Scott, Jones is another outside signing.

A 2024 fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Jones has played in four games (one start) and has seen 70 snaps at right tackle.

The Bears decided to double-dip at running back after carrying three on the initial 53-man roster. Ahmed was regularly a standout in practice during the offseason and in the preseason and was a better pure runner than Roschon Johnson.

Chicago is carrying three wideouts, which makes sense because they only have five on the 53. Miller offers some experience for a Bears team that doesn't have a lot of it on the active roster at the position, and Davis finds his way to the practice squad after an outstanding offseason.

The Bears signed Davenport before the 53-man cuts, but he was not able to ramp up in time to get on the practice field before the team made its decisions. It was logical to cut Davenport since he hasn't practiced and now Chicago can continue bringing him along on the practice squad in the hopes he contributes at some point.

Barnett was the highest-paid UDFA on the team when it came to guaranteed money. While guard is his main position, Barnett has experience playing at tackle, also.

The Bears have three spots left on their practice squad, and they are still able to sign two more vested veterans, as each team is allowed up to six.