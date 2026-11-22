The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints have put out their lists of inactives ahead of kickoff of the Week 11 game on Sunday afternoon.

For the Bears, we already knew that defensive back Kyler Gordon was ruled out due to his shoulder injury, so his presence on the inactives list is no surprise.

The only Bears player who had a designation other than Gordon was wide receiver and returner Zavion Thomas, who was listed as questionable going into Sunday after popping up on the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue. Thomas is active.

For the Saints, they ruled out four players in the days leading up to the game, including center Erik McCoy, offensive tackles Asim Richards and Taliese Fuaga and cornerback Martin Emerson.

Of the two Saints players listed as questionable, cornerback Decamerion Richardson and linebacker Pete Werner, only Werner is inactive for New Orleans.

Now, the full list of inactives for both teams

Bears vs. Saints inactives

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears inactives: DB Kyler Gordon, OL Jordan McFadden, QB Case Keenum (emergency third QB), DL Jayden Loving, LB Keyshaun Elliott

Saints inactives: CB Martin Emerson, OT Taliese Fuaga, OT Asim Richards, C Erik McCoy, RB Audric Estime, QB Zach Wilson, LB Pete Werner

How Bears will replace Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Gordon out, the Bears have a few options to replace him with defensive back Cam Lewis and cornerback Malik Muhammad, both of whom have played well in the slot when called upon.

Our preference is for the Bears to utilize Lewis, which would push safety Elijah Hicks into the spot next to fellow safety Dillon Thieneman.

The other alternative with Muhammad would force the Bears to depend more on cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, which wouldn't be ideal because of Stevenson's struggles in 2026.

Two key returns for Chicago

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inactives list for the Bears confirms that both Muhammad and running back Kyle Monangai will go, which we knew on Friday when neither one was given a designation.

Muhammad missed the last two games with a toe injury and his return is massive because he has been Chicago's best cornerback.

As for Monangai, he has no doubt been the Bears' best running back and his return provides a nice boost to Chicago's already elite offense.

However, don't be surprised if Monangai doesn't take a full load in his first game back. The Bears could ease him back in after such a long absence, and Chicago has to turn around and play another game in four days on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, which only increases the chances Monangai is limited.

If Monangai is indeed limited, D'Andre Swift will work as the clear lead back and either Roschon Johnson or Salvon Ahmed could split the rest of the work with Monangai.

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