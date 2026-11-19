It appears the Chicago Bears are finally going to get running back Kyle Monangai back for the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Monangai has missed five games in a row due to turf toe, but he began showing signs of progress right before the bye after he logged a limited session ahead of the Week 9 game.

This week, Monangai was practicing on Monday and Tuesday and was then labeled as a full participant on the team's estimated injury report on Wednesday. Monangai has also said he is expecting to play against the Saints.

However, we suspect Monangai won't see a full workload in his first game back, and for a few reasons.

Why Kyle Monangai could see limited workload

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious reason why Monangai's workload could be less than normal is because it's his first game back after a long time away and this is the typical approach teams take with players coming back from injury.

Another reason is Monangai admitted he would have to manage his injury for the rest of the season, so clearly he's not operating at 100%, thus it's even more important to ease him back in.

"The time off definitely helped but I mean (the injury is) going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then."

The Bears' schedule is another factor here.

After playing the Saints on Sunday, the Bears will turn around and play the Detroit Lions in four days. The quick turnaround in and of itself matters, but so does the fact that the Bears need Monangai as much as possible in what is a crucial divisional game, so they would be wise not to run him too much against the Saints.

How Bears could distribute carries next two games

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Sunday, D'Andre Swift will likely operate as the clear lead back and Monangai and either Roschon Johnson or Salvon Ahmed will probably take the rest of the load.

Johnson had been taking on the work behind Swift in Monangai's absence before the Bears switched things up last week and ran Ahmed (five carries) ahead of Johnson (zero carries), so that's why the practice squad back comes into play here.

If things play out like that in Week 11, we could see a flip in Week 12, with Swift getting less work with the short turnaround and the fresher Monangai seeing a bigger workload against the Lions.

From there, we'd expect things to go back to the way they were before Monangai's injury, when he and Swift were splitting work almost evenly. The wild card in the equation is Monangai's injury needing to be managed, so that could hurt his workload the rest of the season.

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