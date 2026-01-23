Chicago Bears Viewed as Prime 2026 NFL Draft Fit For Explosive Miami EDGE

When NFL Draft evaluators start projecting team fits this far out, it usually says more about the NFL team's roster than it does the college prospect. For the Chicago Bears, it means you can bet there will be a lot of edge rushers who get labeled a good fit for GM Ryan Poles' plan on draft weekend.

That's exactly what Pro Football Sports Network did when they labeled the Bears as of of the ideal landing spots for Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

"The Chicago Bears have spent a lot of money on their defensive line, and it didn't work out well for them at all," PFSN wrote. "Their two big-money free agent signings this offseason, Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, combined for just 2.5 sacks in 2025. Montez Sweat is a quality starter, but he is a notch below the bona fide EDGE1 salary he's currently getting."

To be fair, Odeyingbo tore his Achilles tendon halfway through the season. A reality exists where he could've gone on a tear (no pun intended) and challenged Sweat for the team's sack leader.

However, the Bears' pass rush is what it is right now. And it isn't great.

That's where Mesidor enters the conversation.

From a scouting standpoint, Mesidor fits the exact profile the Bears are missing: a guy with burst and length around the edge. He thrives in a wide alignment where he can attack the offensive tackle's outside shoulder, and he has the kind of first-step explosiveness that is usually coveted in front offices.

He's a legitimate disrupter.

It's important that the Chicago Bears prioritize edge rushers like Mesidor. He has a chance to be more than just a complementary pass rusher. He's the kind of prospect who can force an offense to pay attention to him, regardless of Sweat's presence on the other side of the line.

So, yeah, Mesidor would make sense for the Bears. So would a long list of other pass rushers, too. Ryan Poles will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear runway to earn high post-draft grades. As long as he adds talent to Chicago's defense, this year's draft class will be viewed as a success.