Insiders' View of Defensive Tackles Should Point to a Huge Bears Trade

When the draft process was still early, Bears GM Ryan Poles gave an account of defensive line help.

"I think the edge is deeper than the interior," he offered up to reporters at the combine.

Suddenly three ESPN analysts give a negative assessment of talent at the position and then comes another even more revealing one from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones , and if you're assessing what the Bears need to do in the draft it then becomes more apparent than ever.

They need to hope to trade back in Round 1 or even into Round 2 if they expect to get a defensive tackle, or they should simply take an edge rusher, safety, receiver or cornerback.

"Teams do not love the defensive tackles in this year's class," wrote Jones. "It may be the late 20s before we see a DT go off the board, and even that may not spark a run at the position based off what I'm hearing.

I gave McDonald a second-round grade. He's a very good player for what he's asked to do, but the upside is limited. I'd be happy with taking him at 49 if he was there.



You can find a good run-stuffing nose tackle either later in the NFL Draft or in free agency every year https://t.co/LHwDVZw8YG — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) March 19, 2026

"Peter Woods, Kayden McDonald and Christen Miller are the three who are in contention to be the first defensive tackle taken, and I wouldn't be surprised if one or two of them have to wait to hear their names called Friday."

Round 2 for defensive tackle

ESPN's Field Yates, Matt Miller, and Jordan Reid were the ones discrediting defensive tackles in the draft even more. Of the three, Miller made the bold statement that he was hearing Kayden McDonald of Ohio State will be the first off the board. However, none of the three put a first-round stamp of certainty on McDonald. That's pretty telling.

"They got to continue to focus on the defensive line."@BradBiggs explains why he has the Bears selecting Keldric Faulk over Dillon Thieneman with pick No. 25 in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/ut0ZAeUSYL — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 13, 2026

"My final board didn't include any defensive tackles in the top 40 players, with Peter Woods (Clemson) and McDonald taking the top spots," was Miller's assessment.

Miller pointed out that the last year no defensive tackle was taken in Round 1 was 2021, which says little for this group’s overall skill level.

"The arrow is pointing up on him enough in terms of potential that we MIGHT SEE A TEAM grab him late in the first round," Miller concluded.

Mel Kiper Jr. released his final 2-round mock draft and he has the Bears taking:



R1, pick 25: Zion Young, DE

R2, pick 57: Treydan Stukes, S

R2, pick 60: Logan Jones, C



Would you be happy with these picks? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eELajq0wI5 — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) April 16, 2026

Reid used that same number, adding, "...he will likely be picked inside the top 40."

Yates pointed out that he is the only one of the three ESPN analysts who even has McDonald rated as the best defensive tackle but then damns with faint praise.

"Although McDonald ranks as a fringe first-rounder on my board, we saw the Dolphins take a player with a similar profile 13th last year in Kenneth Grant," Yates wrote.

Kayden McDonald in run defense vs Michigan pic.twitter.com/UYY9YMYxYX — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 12, 2026

Grant didn't tear up the league as a rookie. The Browns took Mason Graham fifth overall last year and he had a decent season. Of five defensive tackles taken in the first round last year, Arizona's Walter Nolen provided the only first-round production with three sacks and five tackles for loss for only six games as a result of an injury. Project that out for a full season and the Cardinals got their money's worth.

And the Bears would rush right in and draft McDonald, who isn't really the versatile type of defensive tackle they require for their scheme? He can't rush the passer at all and that was a problem last year on the interior, too.

I guess it just depends on how great you think these rookies are. McDonald for example posted a 3% pass rush run rate.



If your argument for passing on a premier pass rushing DT is Kayden McDonald, that’s not a great example lol. There’s really no DT other than maybe Peter Woods… — CeeVee3 (Shemar Turner FC) (@CeeVee3YT) April 7, 2026

The point to all of this is drafting a safety at No. 25 if possible looks like the best option, with edge rusher or tackle next best. The better situation would be a trade back somewhere to gain a pick or even two, depending on how far back they would go.

If they're going to be able to deal back into early Round 2 and find similar skill level, then going back rates as a better offer.

None of those are the best option because defensive tackles traditionally take a while to get going. Look at Gervon Dexter.

If you're going after a player who actually can impact the position then they should trade.

I always wanted Gervon Dexter back, but signing with Drew Rosenhaus probably makes it LESS likely https://t.co/mUiO7mJ8VE — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) March 19, 2026

The defensive tackle they really need

They should trade for Dexter Lawrence.

This looked initially like a pipe dream because the Bears' salary cap situation is bleak. They have the lowest amount available in the league at $219,549 per Overthecap.com. But they do have enough restructuring ability to get Lawrence into the building for the first year. In subsequent years could easily get back cap cash if they jettison unwanted contracts.

They have $61 million available in 2027, anyway, without cutting contracts for players like Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, or Cole Kmet. Those three deals, if lost for 2027, could save back $28.4 million besides the $61 million in cap space they have.

Acceptable Dexter Lawrence Trade Packages:



Vikings: #18, #97, Jordan Addison



Bears: #25, #89, Tyrique Stevenson — Jac (@JxcCxmpbell) April 15, 2026

They might even have enough cap space to obtain Lawrence, and give Darnell Wright and Gervon Dexter new contracts after 2026, if they cut those three contracts next year.

It isn't as ridiculous as it sounds for the Bears to have no cash but trade for Lawrence, who solves two big problems and makes their entire front four a force. Numerous web analysts count them among potential landing spots despite a small salary cap wallet. One of those was NFL.com news writer Ken Patra , who had them among the eight most likely landing spots.

Dexter Lawrence is 28 and wont turn 29 until week 11. The best DT in the NFL last season was Cam Heyward who is 37. Calais Campbell's best years came betwen 30-33 and is still playing at 40. Leonard Williams, Chris Jones, Vita Vea still playing well at 32. He is not too old — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) April 15, 2026

If the best defensive tackle this year isn't even worth taking in the top 40, and the Bears have the 25th pick and then the 57th and 60th, the numbers do not match up for one of this year's better defensive tackles coming to Chicago. They'd be reaching for one at No. 25, and by the time they get to 57 the top three likely would be gone.

Meanwhile, they can bring aboard a defensive tackle who is one of the game's best and not a player who they hope might develop at some point with a risky draft pick.

The asking price being thrown around in New York media is a first-round and second-round pick for Lawrence. What if it's a second and a first, as in second this year and a first next year?

Drama In New York: Giants star DL Dexter Lawrence no longer wants a new deal from the team, per @NYPost_Schwartz



"His time with the Giants is over" per a source.



The Giants' stance is that he’s under contract for two more years and will NOT trade him unless they get an offer… pic.twitter.com/yT8zjVl1Co — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 16, 2026

The slow and weak turnaround at the defensive tackle position with draft picks makes getting a player of Lawrence's ability an easy decision.

That's a player who really will make everyone on the defensive line better and at the same time provide a certain pocket push.

At least it would be more certain than relying on some player who barely deserves to be drafted in the top 40 at a position notorious for slow production in the first few seasons.

Tried out a #Bears mock draft where they trade for Dexter Lawrence at @PFSN365



Keionte Scott would be a safety in this scenario. I'd feel much more confident in the defense if the draft played out like this pic.twitter.com/V1Q4j1szSV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 16, 2026

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