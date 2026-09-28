An important deadline for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears came and went on Monday afternoon, one that tells us how soon the team expects Williams to return from his Grade 2 hamstring injury. Despite a potential return timeline of three to four weeks, the Bears opted not to place Williams on IR, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. This decision leads one to believe that the team is confident that Williams will be back sooner rather than later.

Pinpointing a realistic return date for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks on during warmups before a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Williams remains on the sidelines, third-string quarterback and 14-year veteran Case Keenum will start for the Bears in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It would have been Tyson Bagent, but Bagent entered the NFL's concussion protocol last Tuesday and didn't practice until Saturday. Even though he cleared the protocol and is available to play, the Bears apparently feel more comfortable going with the guy who practiced all week.

As for Week 4, a home game against the New York Jets, that's where we're likely to see Bagent take the reins from Keenum. Williams could potentially play at that point seeing as how head coach Ben Johnson described him as week-to-week, but that may be too soon. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially Grade 2 injuries, and there's no reason to rush Williams back so early in the season and risk long-term harm.

Week 5 is probably the earliest that the Bears would consider bringing Williams back for, if he's medically cleared to play. That's another division game, on the road against the Green Bay Packers and could be a pivotal point in the season.

The Bears' playoffs outlook remains cloudy without Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams signals to the team during a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sky isn't falling over the Chicago Bears due to Williams' absence, but it's still a concerning development. If he misses four games, that's a full quarter of the season. Once again, however, there is some luck for the Bears when you look at their schedule. Beating the Eagles tonight may be too much to ask, but next up are the Jets, Packers, and then the Falcons.

Is it unrealistic to say the Bears can go 2-2 through this stretch? Not at all. The optimist in me even sees a path to being 3-1 here, even with Bagent and Keenum under center. Then you get a refreshed Williams ready for a playoff push.