The inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears have dropped ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on "Monday Night Football."

One of the Bears' inactives is quarterback Caleb Williams, which was fully expected after he was ruled out on Saturday because of his hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for roughly three to four weeks.

The Bears' top backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent, is active after clearing the concussion protocol, but because he did not have enough prep time during the week, Chicago is starting Case Keenum instead.

Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is another notable inactive. He practiced in full all week and was taken off the injury report, but he will not dress, so he apparently still needs more time to ramp up.

As for the Eagles, three of their inactives were known already, as wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Dallas Goedert and offensive tackle Fred Johnson were ruled out on Saturday.

The only Eagles player listed as questionable, veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, is officially active and will now make his 2026 debut after missing the first two games due to injury.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of their Monday night kickoff.

Chicago Bears inactives

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams

DL Jamree Kromah

OL Jordan McFadden

DL Jayden Loving

OL Ozzy Trapilo

Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Marquise Brown

TE Dallas Goedert

OT Fred Johnson

QB Tanner McKee (emergency 3rd QB)

DE A.J. Epenesa

QB Cole Payton

It's been a while...

Chicago quarterback Case Keenum (11) directs his team against Tennessee during their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keenum will be making his first start since 2023, when he was a member of the Houston Texans. Keenum has made 66 starts during his 11-year career and has a record of 30-36.

Three of those wins have come against Vic Fangio-led defenses, which is what he'll be facing against the Eagles on Monday night.

Keenum beat Fangio's Bears defenses twice in 2017 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and then Keenum beat Fangio again when the former was with the Cleveland Browns and the latter called plays for the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Will history repeat itself on Monday night? We'll know soon enough.

A first for Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since he became the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator in 2022, Bears head coach Ben Johnson has never coached an offense led by a backup quarterback in any game.

Taking it a step further, Johnson has also never called plays for a signal-caller who wasn't a No. 1 overall pick.

Of course, he has coached Caleb Williams since last season and the Bears quarterback had never missed a game until this week. Before that, Johnson called plays with Jared Goff at the helm in Detroit.

So, this amounts to uncharted territory for one of the NFL's best offensive minds. If anyone can overcome the difficulty of having a backup quarterback, it's Johnson.