

Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to be doing his due diligence now as a result of the knee injury suffered by Colston Loveland.



The Bears haven't offered information yet on how severe the injury is but at the very best he'd be out for a while because he had to leave on a cart.



It's post-trade deadline, so options are extremely limited. They have two tight ends in Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson and can count on them in 12-personnel packages. Roush's five catches on Thursday for 31 yards proved big and show he can at least provide basic help.





"We’ll see if he needs to have a bigger role here going forward," coach Ben Johnson told reporters in Detroit after the game. "And then Carlson, I mean, when I first came to the building a year and a half ago, (tight ends coach) Jimmy Dray, he just pounded the table like, 'You’re going to love this guy.' He’s dependable. He does everything right, and we’re going to use him at some point.'



Stephen Carlson makin' plays 👀



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/db3HlWdlZa — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2026

"And here we go, in one of the biggest games that we’ve had in a year and a half, and he doesn’t miss a beat."

Top two are adequate

Carlson added two catches for 30 yards Thursday. Both will do fine in games, as they did Thursday.



"We're a next man up team," QB Caleb Williams said. "And I trust those guys. I mean, they got a couple passes today, a lot of passes I'd say of either checkdowns or going across the middle and in the flats and things like that. So like I said, I trust them.



Remember when fans questioned Sam Roush?



Over the last three weeks, he leads all rookie Tight Ends in receiving EPA, catch rate, first downs per target, and drop rate.



Already a top 10 run-blocking TE in the entire NFL, Roush is proving to be a promising piece that King Poles… pic.twitter.com/NotJ6UhDLn — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 24, 2026

"We get a lot of reps together throughout the training camp, throughout OTAs, and then throughout the weeks when guys are banged up or anything like that, they step up, they show out. And I think they did that today for us.”



The problem is, there really is no next man up now for third tight end unless they believe in practice squad tight end Qadir Ismail, who is a bit of a string bean as tight ends go at 232 pounds and 6-foot-6. The former Samford player has never appeared in an NFL game and has been with practice squads for Jacksonville, the Giants, the Raiders and the Ravens since 2024.



There is another option if he's healed and that's former Iowa tight end/fullback Hayden Large. He's been on injured reserve since Week 1 because of a core injury. He was known as a blocker and that would be ideal because it would complement both Carlson and Roush, but he has absolutely no experience.



Bears TE Hayden Large on an island with the Bengals' DE. pic.twitter.com/UzQMa4DjHB — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 24, 2026

Some teams might get by with playing two tight ends much of the time but the Bears are playing three tight ends at 14.9% of plays, the fourth highest rate in the NFL according to Sumer Sports analytics. The league average is 9.3%They don't do it very well, either as they rank 24th in rushing EPA and in passing EPA when in 13-personnel.

Veteran or practice squad help

It's always possible to find an unsigned veteran journeyman but what they're looking for is a third tight end. There are no No. 1 tight ends sitting around waiting to come in now who could immediately help. Former Seahawk Will Dissly, former Brown/Texan Jordan Akins and former Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. might be the best of that lot. Dissly is the most accomplished of the group, and no doubt could fill the need. But Akins has been around a while and is 34.

Dissly has 188 career receptions for 1,999 yards and 15 TDs since 2018 but hasn't been with a team this season. He had a shoulder injury at the end of last season and played only nine games for the Chargers.

Instead, raiding a practice squad looks like a potential option if they don't want to rely on Large or Ismail. This could supply a player familiar with their offense or coaches, but the problem with raiding a practice squad is they need to immediately put this player on the 53-man roster and not their practice squad.

If he's inexperienced, this becomes an issue while he catches up.

Never getting over this Will Dissly BEAST MODE moment 😂 😤 @Will_Diss #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/6GWN4gRqS0 — Seattle ON Tap (@SeattleONTap) September 18, 2021

They had a ready-made option on Dallas' practice squad. James Mitchell played for Johnson in Detroit for a few years, but the Cowboys have added him to their 53-man roster and this protects him. Here are some other practice squad options to eye.



John FitzPatrick, Chiefs

The former Packers and Georgia tight end is 6-7, 250, 26 years old. The Packers liked him enough to sign him to their 53-man roster off the Atlanta practice squad in 2024. He has 14 catches for 86 yards in 33 games and four starts, 12 for 72 last year in Green Bay. He's behind some good tight ends in KC. He's playing in Andy Reid's offense but for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the former Bears running backs coach.



Former Packers TE John FitzPatrick, who underwent surgery on a torn Achilles in late December, now has been cleared to resume all football activities by his surgeon, Dr. Martin O’Malley. The 26-year-old FitzPatrick remains a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2026

Lucas Krull, Broncos

The 6-6, 260-pounder has 29 career catches for 262 yards in four season, including three with Denver. He was a Bronco when former Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was on staff there. He came into the league with New Orleans in 2022 undrafted when Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was the Saints' head coach.



when coaches talk about "that dawg in him"



that's kitan oladapo setting the edge on 260-lb. lucas krull pic.twitter.com/bivPSqePcs — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) August 20, 2024

Nick Vannett, Ravens

Speaking of Doyle, he is Ravens offensive coordinator and his current team has a veteran who might be an ideal fill-in type. Vannett is 6-6, 261 and 33 years old. Nicknamed Baby Gronk -- there are about 20 Baby Gronks in the league aren't there? -- he was a Seahawks third-round pick in 2016 and has a career high of 29 catches with Seattle in 2018. He has played for the Rams and Vikings besides the Seahawks and Ravens. He has 108 catches for 1,012 yards and nine TDs.



Ravens Tight End Nick Vannett



Signed to the 53 man roster last week. Did a very nice job climbing to level 2 and sealing off running lanes. pic.twitter.com/xlZPtTDR4Y — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) October 14, 2026

Brenden Bates, Jaguars

Stealing a practice squad tight end from their next opponent wouldn't be a bad idea. He's 6-5, 255 and the former Kentucky tight end has been with the Jets, Browns, Texans and Jaguars with eight career receptions. Although he's with Jacksonville now, he wasn't there when current Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor was there.



The Chicago Bears have a Tight End problem now with Loveland likely out for the foreseeable future.



Ryan Poles should look to UFDA Brenden Bates. He's 6'5 255, a pretty decent blocker, & underrated athlete. Just rotting on Jaguars practice squad. Bates is better than Carlson rn. — Don Chuy (@DonChuyMMA) November 27, 2026

Thomas Gordon, Lions



If the Bears really wanted to tick off Detroit after beating them Sunday, they could sign Gordon. He was with the Bears in 2025 training camp, was released and added to the practice squad in December, then was released after the season. The former Northwestern standout is 6-4, 250. The Lions also have two other tight ends on their practice squad. Miles Kitselman, a rookie from Tennessee and Jackson Meeks, a first-year player from Syracuse.



The Detroit #Lions are signing TE Thomas Gordon to their practice squad, per source.



Former #UFL Brahmas product, and Northwestern standout had a pair of catches this past preseason. Gordon is a versatile tight end who can block and catch at a high level. — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 31, 2026