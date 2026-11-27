There's never a good time to lose one of your best offensive weapons. The Chicago Bears are a lot worse off after potentially losing tight end Colston Loveland for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Still, the 10-day mini-bye week may come in handy before the stretch run of Chicago's season.

Loveland was ruled out within 15 minutes of going down during a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. It's likely that the news on Loveland won't be good, but the medical team now has extra time to fully assess the damage.

Who knows? Maybe this is a Caleb Williams situation where the initial injury looked worse than what ends up being ruled. Bears fans everywhere are hoping for that, anyway. Well, maybe not all of the drama that came with the Williams situation.

At least the extra time gives this franchise more time to process this injury, regardless.

That's what makes what comes next for Ben Johnson easier.

Ben Johnson Has More Time to Gameplan Colston Loveland's Absence

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with tight end (84) Colston Loveland during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson wasted no time featuring 2026 third-round draft pick Sam Roush at the tight end position after Loveland went down on Thursday afternoon in the Motor City. Roush had five catches for 31 yards but was more of a factor as a blocker.

Veteran Stephen Carlson also got a look, hauling in two catches for 30 yards. Johnson spoke highly of both after the comeback win that featured both tight ends easing into their new roles nicely.

"Sam just continues to get better and better and better. I got a lot of confidence in him as a blocker. We saw him when we threw to him, I think he had five catches this game, and so he's become a security blanket there for our quarterback as well," Johnson said postgame.

"And then Carlson, he's dependable, he does everything right, in one of the biggest games that we've had in a year and a half, and he doesn't miss a beat."

You feel a lot less anxious about the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 6 with a week and a half for Johnson to figure out how to feature his tight end options without overexposing them. While the tight end position wasn't as featured earlier in the season with Williams out, it is now likely forced to be into the background with the natural downgrade in talent from Loveland and Cole Kmet.

Johnson can figure it out. He's navigated tough losses before. There's no reason to think he can't do it again.

When you hit tough times, you want a coach like Johnson to get you out of it without setting the franchise on fire at the press conference. When those tough times happen on a Thursday, and you have 10 days to figure it out with Johnson at the helm, you're very lucky.