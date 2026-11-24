Dennis Allen thought he faced real stress when called upon by Bears coach Ben Johnson to perform the "stanky leg" during the team's postgame victory celebration.



The Bears defensive coordinator did it, but now the real stress starts for him even with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons shredding offenses with aggression.



“That was the first, for sure, and hopefully the last time I ever do the stanky leg," Allen said Monday. "By definition, I thought it stunk, so I thought it was a perfect rendition of the stanky leg.”



Nothing stank about Allen's defense Sunday as Jeffery Simmons and Co. controlled virtually every aspect of the 21-13 win over New Orleans. Accomplishing something similar with short work time Thursday against Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions is likely to be a much more demanding challenge.



Another look at the Jeffery Simmons move on the 3rd sack.



pic.twitter.com/njolPyUmcc — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

Gibbs is leading the NFL in rushing (1,098 yards), rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing first downs (71) in what could be the best of his four seasons. The only teams to hold him below 98 yards rushing were Carolina (15 for 46) and Buffalo (16 for 52), and both of those occurred in the season's first four weeks before the new Lions offensive line took hold under new coordinator Drew Petzing.



"Listen, it’s gonna take all 11 to be able to stop him," Allen said. "He’s a tremendous back both in the run game and in the passing game and really you devote a lot of attention to him and that opens up a lot of things for a lot of other people on their team.



"So this is a really good offense that we’re playing, probably the best offensive line that we’ve faced to this point and really a really, really good group of skill guys too. So it’s going to be a really tough challenge for us."



Jeffery Simmons is on another level this season.



One of the most absurd sacks you will ever see.



🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/oSCLBzTeOa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2026

Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have balanced out what Gibbs does with his speed by stretching defense in the passing game. Detroit is third on offense, eighth in rushing and fifth in passing. Yet, they were held to 19 points by Miami and the Vikings, and their 31 against Buffalo and 26 against the Panthers weren't enough to get them wins.



Disrupting Goff's compete consistency has to be the goal for a Bears defense looking totally different since the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. It's going to require the type of deception Allen has been so adept with, especially earlier in the season when he tried manufacturing a better pass rush and disguised because of their lack of a dominant pass rusher like Simmons.



"It's not just lining up and letting him know what you're doing pre-snap," Allen said of Goff. "You got to make him try to figure some things out post-snap, which he's really good at being able to do. Really, it's about being able to affect the pocket. Being able to get him off his spot, make him uncomfortable."

Jeffery Simmons out there doing Jeffery Simmons things pic.twitter.com/viHPPjXRNL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

Simmons' effect obvious so far

In this regard, they have just the person now to do it. Simmons has made getting the ball out quickly a requirement for any offense attacking this Bears defense. With 14 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 18 pressures, Simmons is on track to surpass last year's numbers of 32 pressures and 11 sacks. He already has nine sacks for the year, between games with the Bears and Titans.

Now Allen isn't blitzing as often. The Bears can cover in the secondary more.

"I think it's a good problem to have as a play caller knowing that you don't have to rush five, six, seven guys to be able to get to the quarterback," Allen said. "It's comforting to know that when you call a four-man rush more often than not the quarterback's not going to be just standing there patting the ball."

Simmons has not only made life easier for Allen but made the entire defensive line better, especially Montez Sweat. In the three games Simmons played, Sweat has seven quarterback hits. He had four in the entire five games he played prior to that this season.



Dennis Allen is not getting enough credit for this season.



A weak D-line, injuries everywhere, DBs all playing under expected.



We were top % of the league in sacks before Simmons came to Chicago.



7-2 midway. Thank you Dennis! pic.twitter.com/KAT29Y27Be — relliK Bear 🐻 (@relliK_booN) November 19, 2026

"I mean, it's a great boost," Sweat said about teaming with Simmons after Sunday's win. "An old-time friend, college teammate and my brother. It's a great feeling.



"It's always fun playing with All-Pro players, Pro Bowl players."



Sweat had gone through a tough time with his two-week suspension earlier this year and prior to that was bearing the brunt of the pass rush along with Austin Booker. In three games, Simmons has matched Booker's team-high total of five sacks. Now Sweat says the defensive line is enjoying this chance to have the upper hand after they were being written off in the preseason.



"We faced a lot of scrutiny coming into the season," he said. "We heard that. I think we answered that."



Answering the call against an offense as talented and functioning as well as Detroit's is the goal now.



If they can do it, then maybe they can get the whole defensive line doing the "stanky leg" instead of Allen, because he's retired it.

Jahmyr Gibbs is the only player this century and 4th player in NFL history with at least 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 TD in the first 10 games of a season.



He joins Hall-of-Famers Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson and O.J. Simpson. pic.twitter.com/UPmWBTig0p — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 23, 2026