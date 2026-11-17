LAKE FOREST, Ill — The pain in the right foot has diminished for Kyle Monangai, although the Bears running back admits he'll need to keep an eye on his turf toe all the way until the offseason.

Now it's time to lead the running game revival coach Ben Johnson seeks starting this week against New Orleans.

The second-year running back talked about his five weeks away recovering from two injuries after Monday's practice and agreed with one thing: They need to come up with a much different name than "turf toe" because that name for his hper-extended big toe connotates something far friendlier than it actually is.

“Absolutely. I’ll be the first to sign a petition to get that changed,” Monangai said.

The chances are excellent of Monangai playing this week, although his full health status has yet to be confirmed with an injury report. He practiced on Monday and had also practiced Friday before the last game. A week away gave him the extra little healing needed for full speed.

Turf Toe is tough to predict.

They have limited amount of players that can go on IR and return. https://t.co/mdAHH7DWio — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) October 31, 2026

"The time off definitely helped but I mean it's going to be there," Monangai said. "Offseason I'll heal it. That will be for then.

"It's something I can manage now. The time off was needed though for sure. I feel in a much better spot than I was a month ago."

As someone who runs with power and good lean, his running style helped compound his situation.

"Yeah, like it's very painful, because especially at my position I'm cutting off (his big toes)," Monangai said. "And when you're cutting off your insteps you need your big toe to bend and all of these things. So you know sometimes guys tear ligaments and that's why you see like some guys get season-ending injuries but some are just a couple weeks.

"Luckily I had the blessing of being able to come back. So mine wasn't as extreme. Yeah, it's a painful injury. That's what I'll say."

He'll wear special orthopedic aids in his shoes to mitigate potential damage. The injury occurred on his last running play of the win over the Jets.

That's brutal. A lot of people don't realize how much turf toe sucks.



Turf toe is a sprain of the ligaments supporting the big toe joint, usually caused by excessive upward bending.



For an NFL RB, recovery can range from 1–2 weeks (mild) to 6–12 weeks (severe).



The big toe is… https://t.co/OhO0daqIgV — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) October 8, 2026

"I didn't feel it or wasn't aware of it until the next day," he said. "I really was only focused on my thumb at that point."



The thumb was dislocated and no longer an issue after five weeks away. Monangai has never had a fumble in college or as a pro and that definitely could have been a factor in his game.



“It was kind of all happening in real time,” Monangai said. “I thought it was just my thumb, too, because it was just obvious. My thumb's going the wrong way. But yeah, then next day kind of after the soreness and everything, the adrenaline’s worn off and you're kind of doing a consensus of where your injuries and soreness are at, I was walking and you know I just didn’t feel right. And then I kind of figured out later on, through MRIs, X-rays, talking to doctors, like I had turf toe and then you have to just kind of pick up the pieces from there.



"But originally, it was, just, I thought it was my thumb I was dealing with. I thought I’d be back very quickly. I didn’t think I’d, you know, I didn’t foresee this length of time being out.”



Monangai is third in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt at 5.4 but the ground game has gradually deteriorated over the past five weeks without that 1-2 combo of his power and D'Andre Swift's speed. The Bears have dropped from first to fourth in rushing. They gained a season-low 72 yards against Tampa Bay in their last game, and averaged 98.6 yards without him on the ground after averaging 196.2 yards in the first four games when they had both backs.



The whole offense is looking forward to his return.



"He's a dog," tight end Colston Loveland said. "He runs hard, runs hard, runs fast, so we're missing him and ready for him to get out here. All hands on deck for sure."



Jason went barefoot to explain why turf toe is so much worse than it sounds @audible_com pic.twitter.com/eG4KmJJwZK — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 18, 2025

Johnson last year had to get the running attack going during the bye week with some changes he made affecting the blocking scheme. They also had a change at left tackle then. This time he's had a bigger sample size to work with in assessing the issues.



With everyone back that's coming back, they'll have every opportunity, going against the 29th-ranked Saints defense, one 24th against the run.



"We're very open about what we've got to work on," Monangai said. "We know we've got a lot more to get in the run game. This week will be about getting back on track and getting it right back in the right direction to where we know we're capable of. It's a work in progress but it'll get there."



🚨𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Bears star RB Kyle Monangai discussed missing five games with turf toe, revealing he initially underestimated the injury's severity and now uses plates and other apparatuses in his shoe to manage it.

(@CourtneyRCronin)

pic.twitter.com/1ZQ4dmRCO6 — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) November 16, 2026