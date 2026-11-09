When is Kyle Monangai Coming Back? Injury Update, Return Timeline For Bears RB

It feels like it has been forever since we've seen running back Kyle Monangai running defenders over for the Chicago Bears.

That's because, at least in terms of a football season, it kind of has been. Monangai has now missed five games with a turf toe injury he suffered back in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

However, there was a sign of progress this past week, as the former seventh-round pick turned in a single limited practice Friday before drawing a questionable tag.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to get Monangai back on the field, as he was ultimately inactive for the contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in Week 9.

So, when can we expect Monangai back? Here's what we know.

Kyle Monangai return timeline

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Monangai wasn't placed on injured reserve, we thought he would be back after three games. Clearly that was wrong, as Monangai has now missed five contests.

But, there is good news to report. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Sunday morning that Monangai is expected to return following the team's bye, which falls in Week 10.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) won't play today, but he's expected back in Week 11," Rapoport wrote.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we noted, Monangai turned in his first practice since coming down with the turf toe injury when he was a limited participant on Friday before getting the questionable tag.

Before the game on Sunday night, Monangai was spotted doing some work on the field, which is the first time we've seen him do that since his injury.

So, Monangai is moving right along in a positive direction and that only adds to the optimism that he'll go in Week 11.

Why wasn't Kyle Monangai placed on IR?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Monangai wasn't placed on injured reserve and ended missing more than the four games an IR stint would have him miss, the fear was that perhaps the injury was worse than expected or Monangai suffered a setback.

But Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that was not the case and instead it just boiled down to not knowing how quickly Monangai would bounce back.

“No, I think every time a player has an Injury, you don’t know how a player will bounce back from that. Obviously, we didn’t think it was warranted to put him on IR, and yet we’re hopefully we’ll get him back sooner rather than later," Johnson said.

In Monangai's absence, the Bears have deployed Roschon Johnson was the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift.

Zavier Scott was serving as the RB3, but he landed on injured reserve with a thumb injury this past week, which left Salvon Ahmed as the No. 3 back for Week 9.

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