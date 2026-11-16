



Wide receiver Luther Burden III was on the field for warmups and individual work before Bears practice on Monday, although it's definitely not an indication he is fine to go for this weekend's game with New Orleans.

Burden's concussion status is entirely unclear even if he was on the field for the beginning of the practice. More is likely to be known Tuesday.

Coach Ben Johnson had indicated Burden suffered a concussion after the Nov. 2 game with Tampa Bay, but no confirmation through an injury report has been given about the second-year receiver even entering into the concussion protocol. There has been none saying he is out of concussion protocol, as a result.

The Bears didn't have injury reports last week because they had a bye and won't have an injury report until Wednesday. Johnson did not talk to reporters on Monday as the team returned for a light practice after being away for their bye week. They'll have a full practice on Tuesday and Johnson addresses the media then.

Luther Burden current stat projections:



93 Receptions



128 Targets



1216 Yards



8 TDS



Can’t believe the league let Ben Johnson get this demon 😭😭✌️ pic.twitter.com/3fwtvHjqkQ — Brody Nordo📀 (@Arobzz_) November 9, 2026

Still, the situation can't be interpreted as a negative after Burden was knocked out of the game with Tampa Bay on a hit near the sidelines.

With 49 catches and 644 yards so far, Burden has two more receptions and just 8 fewer yards than he had all last season. His four touchdowns are twice what he had last year. The Bears need him as a key receiving threat for yards after the catch heading into the season's second half.

There is no WR better after the catch than Luther Burden. No one. No one is even close.



Luther, then everybody else! pic.twitter.com/m48IYqKwUD — Trey² (@PeanutChillman) November 9, 2026

Kyle Monangai practices again

Running back Kyle Monangai also was on the field Monday, the second straight practice he has participated in after suffering toe and finger injuries in Week 4. Monangai practiced on a limited basis on the Friday before the Bears' 27-24 win over Tampa Bay. Monangai has been out since Week 4, but two straight practices should be a good indicator of his status coming into Sunday's game with New Orleans.

Monangai gained 146 of his 324 rushing yards in his last game, against the Jets. He also scored two touchdowns in the game.

That first Kyle Monangai 8 yard run where he lowers his shoulder and runs a guy over is going to hit like crack next week — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 15, 2026

The window for defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo's return can open this week, after he suffered a quad injury and went on injured reserve Oct. 17. A return by Odeyingbo this week would result in someone being cut from the 53-man roster.

Generally, the Bears were expected to be back to 100% this week after the bye, and this first glimpse as they start preparations to host New Orleans on Sunday says it's still possible.

After doing a deep dive on the situation, I need to correct myself. The drop in rushing isn't all on the personnel doing the blocking.



It's flat out missing Kyle Monangai.



Weeks 1–4, with Monangai: 4.67 YPC inside, against defenses that allow 3.59 YPC to everyone else.



Weeks… https://t.co/nCwWUUYQqv — Josh Liles ✘ (@JoshLiles28) November 10, 2026



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