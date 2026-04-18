Bears' Lack of Homegrown Pro Bowlers is Troubling Trend Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears fans may or may not have noticed that there are not many homegrown Pro Bowlers left on the current roster.

In fact, the Bears have one (alternates don't count), according to NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, and that's cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2023.

Among the rest of the NFL, Chicago's one homegrown Pro Bowler on the current roster is tied for the second-fewest in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Only the Green Bay Packers have had fewer with zero.

The most recent Pro Bowlers for Chicago were guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and safety Kevin Byard, all of whom made the cut in 2025. Of course, none of those three were homegrown players, and Dalman and Byard are no longer on the team.

A troubling trend for Ryan Poles

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

We get it, the Pro Bowl isn't the end-all, be-all to determine how general manager Ryan Poles has performed in the draft, but it is at least a troubling trend and one that tips the scale more toward Poles being a general manager who is average, at best.

That is not a terrible spot to be in, but it certainly isn't ideal, either. We're going to have an even clearer picture of Poles after 2026, when we will know more about guys like Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden and Ozzy Trapilo, assuming Trapilo is able to return in time to play this season.

The view on Poles' draft history will be significantly better if those guys cash in on the promise they have shown since entering the NFL and Chicago takes a step forward rather than the step back the team usually takes after a playoff season.

Why this is troubling for 2026

The 50th anniversary of the draft selection of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One area that has been an issue for Poles in drafts is finding good defenders. Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Gervon Dexter have been the highlights of Poles' defensive picks, but there isn't much to write home about beyond those three, and Brisker isn't even on the team anymore.

In 2026, the Bears' biggest needs are all on defense. Poles has to bring in competition for a starting job against Tyrique Stevenson. Chicago needs more help along the edge to bolster a pass-rush that was tied for the seventh-fewest sacks last season, and along the interior of the defensive line because Chicago had a bottom-six run defense in 2025.

All of that and we didn't even mention safety, which needs another starter after Chicago let Brisker and Byard walk.

With the backdrop of Super Bowl aspirations, Poles needs to add players who can make an immediate impact, which only makes the Bears general manager's job more difficult.

That Pro Bowler stat is concerning because it shows Poles is more likely to fail at adding those immediate impact players than he is at succeeding, which is bad news for Chicago taking the step forward the franchise desperately needs to in 2026.