Are the Bears Getting Desperate at Left Tackle Ahead of Training Camp?

There are no bad workouts when it comes to bringing in potential contributors to an NFL training camp, but there are questionable ones. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chicago Bears hosted six players for a workout ahead of training camp, two of whom are former rugby players: Kaylan Faumui, listed as an interior offensive lineman, and Ben Te Kura, a left tackle.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams talks with head coach Ben Johnson at Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles have a soft spot for former rugby players

Ironically, were either Te Kura or Faumui to sign a contract with the Bears to compete in training camp, they wouldn't be the only former rugby players. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg played rugby in South Africa before coming to America to play football, and the Bears' hype for him is reportedly through the roof.

One can understand why coaches would want to bring rugby players onto their team. Like football, rugby is a violent sport filled with brutal hits and intense physicality. It was from rugby that gridiron football itself was born. However, the skillsets needed for each sport are very different, and it's not as easy as dropping a rugby player onto a football field and telling him where to line up.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What do Te Kura and Faumui bring to the table?

Interestingly enough, this is not the first NFL workout for either Te Kura or Faumui. Te Kura visited the Seattle Seahawks for a tryout earlier this week, while Faumui met with the New England Patriots. Clearly there's some legitimate buzz around the two rugby players, and their invitation to workout for Chicago isn't totally out of left field.

In fact, their size could make them prized backups on an NFL roster. Faumui, a Samoan, is listed at six-foot-eight, while Te Kura checks in at six-foot-nine, the tallest rugby player in Australia's history. Both will have to put on a good amount of weight to play on an NFL offensive line (Te Kura was listed at 269 pounds for the Brisbane Broncos), but that's nothing that some time in an NFL weight room couldn't fix, and maybe a few meals at Giordano's.

Naturally, both Faumui and Te Kura would be tremendously raw. But given their rugby backgrounds, there should be a reasonable foundation for coaches to work with, and their size is something that can't be coached. And if the Bears wanted to get a rugby coach's perspective on how to integrate these players, they wouldn't even have to leave the city, as the Chicago Hounds were crowned the 2026 Major League Rugby champions at the end of an undefeated season.

Chicago Bears OT Braxton Jones after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do these invites betray some nervousness about the Bears' offensive line?

As intriguing as Te Kura and Faumui are, one has to wonder whether their invitations to workout for the Bears betray some nervousness from the coaches on the state of their offensive line. Remember, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is likely to miss the bulk of the 2026 season with a ruptured patellar tendon, and Drew Dalman's shocking retirement left the Bears in a bind at center.

If the Bears are really casting such a wide net for NFL roster talent that they're snagging rugby players, does this mean that they're nervous about how training camp could look for these two crucial offensive line spots? While there's certainly some nerves involved, since there is (presumably) no crystal ball at Halas Hall in which to see the future, I couldn't imagine that they would actually turn to such inexperienced options as serious contenders for a starting role, nor even a backup role.

Potential solutions to the Bears' unexpected O-line needs have already been reached. The Bears re-signed Braxton Jones to a one-year contract and brought in former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. to compete with him for the starting left tackle spot. They also traded for center Garrett Bradbury and spent a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to acquire center Logan Jones. Some of these moves earned high marks and are expected to work out well for the Bears.

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones talks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bottom Line

This is the time of the year when NFL coaches and front offices leave no stone unturned as they look for potential steals and hidden gems to round out their rosters. Training camps across the league are starting up soon, and from then until February 14th, 2027 it will be "pedal-to-the-metal" for all 32 teams. If they're going to get any last-second looks at unexpected talents, this is the time to do it.

Do the Bears have glaring question marks at two critical offensive line spots? They certainly do. But working out a couple of rugby players isn't likely the precursor to any big or shocking news. They're simply doing their due diligence on players who have already worked out for other NFL teams.