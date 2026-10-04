Bears Linebacker Avoids Big Fine for Sideline Hit on Jalen Hurts

After all of the angst over the hit by Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson on Jalen Hurts and the penalty call in Monday's Bears win, there was no fine from the league involved.

The league fine for a sideline hit is a standard $11,941 for first offense but there was nothing for Jackson's shot on Hurts as he ran out of bounds in the Bears' 27-7 win.

The only Bears fines to date for play was Tyrique Stevenson at $22,342 last week for a Week 2 hit with his helmet and Jahdae Walker ($5,620) for taunting in Week 1.

The Eagles faced a second-and-4 Monday at the Bears 15 with 8:37 left in the second quarter and the Bears leading 7-0 in a 27-7 victory. Hurts scrambled right for a 2-yard gain but Philadelphia's Lane Johnson was flagged for holding on the play. Just after Hurts' toe touched down out of bounds, Jackson had lowered his shoulder and contact occurred, sending Hurts sprawling. He got up fine. Although the penalty was called, it was never assessed since there were offsetting flags on the play.



Don’t care what anyone says… this is a clean hit on Jalen Hurts here.



Defender is trying to keep him from getting to that marker. He has a whole foot still in bounds.



Stop making the game soft. pic.twitter.com/4TFEe7NBm7 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) September 29, 2026

There was a repercussion from the play that had nothing to do with the flag itself. Hurts was called over to the sideline to be looked at for a possible concussion and he missed the end of the drive. It ended with back up QB Andy Dalton coming in and throwing a third-and-2 interception in the end zone to Bears rookie Dillon Thieneman.

The Eagles didn't seem too broken up about the whole thing at the time. Their fans were more upset on social media.

"Those guys are out there trying to make a play," Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said afterward. "It was close on the sideline, ended up being a penalty.

"Obviously, you never want to see your quarterback get hit like that, but it's in the heat of the moment."

The NFL's rule classifies players "heading out of bounds" as the same as players who are out of bounds. They didn't seem to mind when Kalif Raymond was merely standing out of bounds after a punt return and was clobbered against Minnesota, as no penalty or fine was issued.

On a scale of 1-10, how dirty is this hit by D’Marco Jackson on Jalen Hurts? pic.twitter.com/NE5BlDXYqX — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 29, 2026

The real conroversy with this play

The problem with this entire situation is the NFL has always been entirely inconsistent with the way quarterbacks are protected and aren't protected.

For example, they flag a play like this hit, but Patrick Mahomes was allowed to lower his shoulder at the sidelines as he's going out of bounds and level a tackler this season. Then there have been numerous instances when quarterbacks like Caleb Williams or Jordan Love have been clobbered well after a play while simply standing or after throwing and no flag is thrown. When the Bears had Justin Fields, he seemed to lead the league in getting hit after he slid without a flag being thrown.

As long as there is such a difference in the way officials call plays or protect quarterbacks, there will be plays like this. Indeed, the best way for a defensive player to handle it is to simply clobber the quarterback and take the penalty rather than suffer the indignity of giving up a big play or being embarrassed by a QB pulling the ball back and trying to run for extra yards — or lowering his shoulder like Mahomes.

AND THIS is why QB’s getting blasted now. The last thing a defender want is a QB running ‘em over bc they let up 🤷‍♂️ Why this not unnecessary roughness? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eaau7Nl5QG — Christian C. Sam (@ShowinStatsSam) September 30, 2026

When that happens, it puts QBs at risk and this is what the league has always sought to prevent. It's what they get for all of the inconsistent officiating.

Jackson has been on the field for only 38% of Bears defensive plays this season as a result of the tactical substitutions. Jackson has seven tackles on the season and has also been in on 27 special teams plays.

was egregious and dirty. don't make excuses for thuggery — dissentriot (@bob9book) September 29, 2026

The tough part for Jackson is he got penalized and it wiped out a holding penalty on the Eagles, but later he was held badly directly in front of a ref by Saquon Barkley when he had Hurts dead to rights on a pass rush, was even tackled, and no call was made.

NFL officials. Go figure.

Nothing to see here refs, the Bears defender just naturally fell down and Barkley didn't grab his arm and pull him down...... pic.twitter.com/x34kndYgd7 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 29, 2026