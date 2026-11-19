It appears that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is reaching a new level of popularity in his third NFL season.

Jersey sales are a pretty good way to determine just how popular a player is because, typically, the more popular a player is, the more jerseys they sell.

Well, it would appear that Williams is reaching new heights in 2026. According to Fanatics, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams' jersey was the top-selling one among NFL players in the first half of this season.

Williams finished ahead of the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 2), Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 3), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (No. 4) and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (No. 5).

Caleb Williams' ascension to elite status

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears went into the 2026 season hoping that Williams would take the next step after two uneven seasons to begin his career.

Well, Williams is in the process of doing that just. The former No. 1 overall pick has played like one of the best signal-callers in the NFL this season.

Williams has made a big jump with his accuracy, which was a major point of emphasis during the offseason. After completing 58.1% of his passes last season, Williams sports a completion rate of 68.7% in 2026.

If not for his missing three games due to injury, Williams would be on pace to top his yardage output from last season and become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history.

As a result of Williams' top-notch play, the Bears are sitting pretty with a 7-2 record and look like a true Super Bowl contender.

And, Williams' ascension has almost certainly contributed to the rise in sales of his jersey.

Massive extension incoming

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a total collapse, Williams is well on his way to securing a monster extension in the near future. He will be eligible for one after this season.

Before the season, general manager Ryan Poles said he wanted Williams to give the franchise the green light to ink him to a lucrative, long-term deal.

‘‘It’s good to almost feel like you’ve got it,’’ he said. ‘‘If you go with a traffic light, it went red as a rookie to yellow. You can creep forward a little bit and start having some of these conversations to anticipate it. But we need him to give us a green light.

‘‘I think we’ll find out this year about his progress.’’

Contract extensions for top players usually reset the market and that could happen with Williams. At the very least, he's going to come very close.

The current high-water mark belongs to Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose historic deal is worth a whopping $448 million and $64 million per year, per Over The Cap.

Allen comes in second in total value at $330 million, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks second in annual average at $60 million per.

Williams should land somewhere in between Mahomes and Allen in total value, and Mahomes and Prescott in annual average.

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