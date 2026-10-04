The Chicago Bears should continue to keep an eye out for help on the interior of the defensive line and at edge rusher up until the trade deadline, which falls on Nov. 10.

Chicago's edge rushers room has been fairly solid so far this year, with Dayo Odeyingbo, Montez Sweat and Austin Booker posting five sacks combined. However, we'd feel much more comfortable with the group if the Bears had another established edge rusher.

The interior of the defensive line, on the other hand, hasn't had as much success and the trade involving Gervon Dexter isn't looking too hot right now. Bears interior defenders have combined for 11 pressures, and eight of those are from Grady Jarrett alone according to Pro Football Focus.

Chicago has only gotten one sack from the group and ranks a lackluster 22nd against the run.

Bears should monitor rumored Steelers, Commanders trade candidates

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players the Bears should keep their eyes on between now and the trade deadline are Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith.

That's because both were mentioned as trade candidates by The Athletic's Jonathan Jones after he poked around his sources for names to watch for next month.

"After shaking down sources this week, I’m keeping an eye on a number of players," Jones said, before naming the Steelers edge rusher and Commanders interior defensive lineman.

We could see both teams unloading those defenders.

Payne is on the final year of his contract and likely doesn't have a future in Washington, and if the Commanders' season goes south before the deadline, Washington could sell off some pieces and Payne would be a prime candidate.

The Steelers still have Highsmith under contract for another year, but Pittsburgh might be more inclined to trade him now to get max value, as teams won't be willing to offer as much when he could be just a one-year rental in 2027. The Steelers will have to fall out of contention before they even consider dealing Highsmith, but the first four games have shown that's a possibility for Pittsburgh.

How Daron Payne can help Bears

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Payne could provide some needed juice to the Bears' interior pass-rush, with the veteran posting eight pressures this year, which is nearly more than the Bears' interior defenders have combined.

Payne was a much better run defender early in his career, but he hasn't been good the last handful of years. He does, however, have a 58.7 run defense grade, which is tied for his best mark in the last six seasons. That would rank second on the Bears behind Jarrett.

Given the fact that he's a free agent in 2027, the Bears don't have to commit to Payne long term, so that's another plus and will almost certainly keep his trade price low.

How Alex Highsmith can help Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Highsmith is exactly the proven pass-rusher the Bears need along the edge. The veteran has three sacks and 10 pressures thus far, and those marks would rank first and second, respectively, in Chicago.

Last season, Highsmith had 9.5 sacks in 13 games, and he had six or more in each of the four seasons prior, including a career-high 14.5 in 2022.

He is also a strong run defender, as evidenced by his 72.2 run defense grade in 2026. That checks yet another box Chicago needs.

We suspect it'll cost at least a third-round pick to acquire Highsmith. The Bears have all of their picks over the next two years, so they'd have the draft capital to get it done, however much Highsmith would cost.