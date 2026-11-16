Bears Could Reunite With Former Draft Pick After Steelers Cut Ties

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, there were multiple reports about the Chicago Bears looking around for cornerback help.

It's not hard to see why that was the case, as Chicago could use more depth at the position amid struggles from Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, and now the latter is dealing with a new injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ultimately, the Bears didn't come away with a cornerback before the deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't continue to explore their options — and there just so happens to be a player available the team is quite familiar with.

Steelers waive former Bears draft pick

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steeleres decided to waive cornerback Terell Smith, the Bears' former fifth-round pick in 2023.

Smith appeared in one game for the Steelers but played only on special teams. According to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, the Steelers waived Smith after getting healthy in the secondary.

"When the Steelers signed Smith, they were dealing with injuries in the room and had just traded Joey Porter Jr.," he explained. "Now, the room remains healthy and the return of Doneiko Slaughter and Brandin Echols means those two players will take over the special teams role that initially belonged to Smith when he was signed to the Steelers’ roster."

Prior to his stint with the Steelers, Smith was on the Washington Commanders' practice squad but never got into a game for the NFC East squad.

Why Smith makes sense for Chicago

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) breaks up a pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wide receiver K.J. Osborn (85) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears cut Smith before cutdown day in August and the move came after the addition of Clark Phillips, who was acquired in the Gervon Dexter trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith showed some promise as a depth cornerback over his first two years in the NFL, but a significant knee injury in 2025 forced him to miss the entire season and derailed him.

In his two seasons with Chicago, Smith posted completion rates allowed of 63% and 66.7%, and passer ratings of 93.9 and 72.7.

Certainly not great, but those numbers are actually better than those of both Johnson and Stevenson, and they are at least sufficient to be a quality backup.

Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Bears won the game, 24-22, on a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith also offers some versatility after seeing snaps in the slot, on the boundary and even as a box safety over his 26 career games.

The Minnesota product offers special teams value, too, with 244 snaps in that area during his career.

A Smith signing remains a possibility regardless of what happens with Stevenson's injury, but if the veteran cornerback misses an extended period of time, it becomes more possible.