Ben Johnson Shares Thoughts on Chicago Bears NFL Trade Deadline Plans

To trade or not to trade? That is the question the Chicago Bears and their fans are asking on Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, trades will no longer be possible, so the clock is ticking on the Bears' ability to make another move.

The Bears have already made their all-in addition with the trade for Jeffery Simmons, but reports suggest they are still in the market for a cornerback.

Edge rusher has been another position Chicago has been linked to possibly adding at.

Ben Johnson's thoughts on the trade deadline

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about what the team could do on Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson wasn't ruling out another deal or two happening.

However, he also noted that he believes the team has enough as is to be just fine the rest of the season.

"I think Ryan (Poles) is doing a phenomenal job every day. He’s going through and seeing how we can improve this roster, what we need the most of," Johnson said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"The coordinators are certainly talking every day right now, just with where their concerns lie within the roster. So we’ll see. We’ll see if there is another move or two to be made or if we stand put. I feel really confident about the guys we have in this locker room right now. And I think we’ve proven at this point that we can find a way to win each and every week with this group," he added.

While a lot of times you can't take what a coach says at face value when it comes to how he views his roster, we can do so here with Johnson.

That's because the Bears already looked like a true contender before the Simmons trade, and they are in even better shape following that blockbuster deal.

That said, general manager Ryan Poles' actions show us that this team is no doubt all-in, so it certainly wouldn't be at all surprising for the Bears to make another deal or even two before 4 p.m.

Where Bears could use more help

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already mentioned cornerback and edge rusher.

The Bears could use more depth at both spots, and especially at cornerback, where the team needs an insurance policy for the struggling Jaylon Johnson.

Chicago is in pretty good shape along the edge as long as Dayo Odeyingbo can get back from injured reserve in due time.

Another position to keep an eye on is tight end after Chicago lost its No. 2 tight end, Cole Kmet, to a season-ending knee injury.

The Bears deploy multiple tight ends sets more than the vast majority of teams in the NFL, so having a deep room is key.

Right now, it's hard to say the Bears have that behind Colston Loveland, as rookie Sam Roush has had issues and Stephen Carlson doesn't offer much outside of blocking.

After all of the rumors and speculation, we'll finally have answers by 4 p.m. ET today.

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