Few teams came into the 2026 NFL season under more pressure than the Chicago Bears. Their breakout season in 2025, which culminated in a triumphant Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers before falling in the Divisional round, was great, but the Bears had to prove that they weren't a one-hit-wonder. Sustained success was the goal, and that meant, at minumum, another playoff appearance in 2026.

After 10 weeks of football, that bar already feels far too low. The Bears are 7-2 and Caleb Williams has played like a Top 5 quarterback. A playoff berth is virtually assured, and now the fans and media are sizing the Bears up to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the last five NFC champions (Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams) and see how this Bears team stacks up by the numbers. One point to remember is that some of the Bears' stats will be based on a 17-game pace since the season is only halfway over.

The Bears' offense lags behind recent NFC champions

Stat 2026 Bears Average 2025 Seahawks (14-3) 2024 Eagles (14-3) 2023 49ers (12-5) 2022 Eagles (14-3) 2021 Rams (12-5) Points per game 26.8 27.9 28.4 27.2 28.9 28.1 27.1 Total yards per game 383 375.6 351.4 367.2 398.4 389.1 372.1 Passing yards per game 241 237.7 228.1 187.9 257.9 241.5 273.1 Rushing yards per game 142 137.9 123.3 179.3 140.5 147.6 99 Turnovers 17 (32 pace) 20.6 28 15 18 19 23 Points allowed per game 20.4 18.9 17.2 17.8 17.5 20.2 21.9 Total yards allowed per game 310.9 302.9 285.9 278.4 303.9 301.5 344.9 Passing yards allowed per game 219.8 200.8 193.9 174.2 214.2 179.8 241.7 Rushing yards allowed per game 91.1 102.1 91.9 104.2 89.7 121.6 103.2 Sacks 26 (49 pace) 51.2 47 41 48 70 50 Takeaways 13 (25 pace) 26.2 25 26 28 27 25

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first blush, the offensive numbers don't look great for the Bears. While their total yards per game is better than three of the previous five NFC champions, their points-per-game average is the lowest of the group. Yards are great, but they don't win games if they don't get you into the endzone.

They're also on pace for 32 turnovers, which would be four more than the next most of recent NFC champions, the 2025 Seahawks. While not a terribly large gap, it's concerning when you consider that the Seahawks last year were defined by an elite defense that carried a so-so offense. The 2026 Bears were supposed to be the opposite of that.

Dennis Allen's defense surprises

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons reacts after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, things don't look much better for Chicago, but that's more understandable given the expectations for this unit at the start of the season. Additionally, the Bears' trade for Jeffery Simmons seems to have them moving in the right direction.

Their 20.4 points per game and 310.9 yards per allowed are both only better than the 2021 Rams, but their 91.1 rushing yards allowed per game is the best of the bunch. They're on pace for only 25 takeaways, which would tie with the Rams and Seahawks for fewest, but their 49-sack pace would rank third.

Give Dennis Allen some credit. His defense has been overachieving for most of the season, and he did that without a bona fide start on the defensive line for the first seven games. He's also dealt with a revolving door of starting defensive backs due to injuries, and he still hasn't been able to use his star safety Coby Bryant, who continues to make progress on his injury recovery, albeit slowly.

The truth behind the numbers

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III celebrates with teammates after a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers don't look great for the Bears when comparing them to the previous NFC champions. In the most important stats, they're lagging behind at least four teams. However, there's important context for fans to consider before writing the Bears off as a hopeless cause.

For one thing, Caleb Williams' Week 2 injury robbed the Bears of their superstar quarterback for three games. Sure, the Bears beat two bad teams without him, but a pathetic performance in their 31-7 loss to the Packers in Week 5 hurts their averages. Even that Week 2 game can be waved away given the torrential downpour that severely limited the offense. And adding insult to injury, Williams' injury came on a play in which he had a clear lane to waltz into the endzone for the go-ahead score.

Williams' absence hasn't been the only problem for the Bears. Kyle Monangai has missed the last five games with a turf toe injury, and Chicago's ground game has suffered quite a bit. D'Andre Swift is a good player, but he isn't built to carry an entire rushing attack by himself. Monangai's return in Week 11 should see the Bears' ground game get back into form.

Last of all, as I already mentioned, the Bears have only played two games with superstar Jeffery Simmons. His presence immediately changed how opponents have to plan for the Bears and is opening up the field for his teammates.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams leaves the field after beating the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While comparing teams across seasons is never an apples-to-apples affair, it has to be admitted that the Bears' numbers don't look great compared to the last five NFC champions. However, none of those five teams lost their starting quarterback for three games, nor did their best defensive player not arrive until Week 8.

I'm confident that, when we revisit these numbers at the end of the season, that the 2026 Bears will stack up much better with these other teams. Whether that leads to a Super Bowl berth, however, remains to be seen.

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