Will Kyle Monangai Return in Week 11? Latest Injury Update on Chicago Bears RB

It has been five whole games since the last time Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai took the field.

That was in Week 4, when Monangai ran all over the New York Jets en route to 146 yards and a 23-12 Bears victory.

Unfortunately for Monangai and the Bears, he also came down with a turf toe injury that led to him missing a handful of games, which was surprising because he wasn't expected to miss more than three after the team didn't place him on injured reserve.

Now, as we turn the page to Week 11, here's what we know about Monangai's chances of returning to the field.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last we heard of Monangai was on the Friday before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

That was a huge day for Monangai and the Bears, as the second-year back turned in a limited practice, which was his first practice participation since his injury.

Monangai even drew the questionable tag before being ruled out for his fifth straight game.

Will Kyle Monangai return in Week 11?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no guarantees with Monangai at this point, but the fact that he was able to practice on a limited basis right before the bye suggests he has a good chance to return in Week 11.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (toe) practiced today for the first time since his injury during a 146-yard game vs. the Jets on Oct. 4," The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs said. "It's a positive sign for a potential return on the other side of the bye week."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport even went as far as to say that the Bears running back is expected to be back this week.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) won't play today, but he's expected back in Week 11. Fresh legs for Chicago," Rapoport reported.

So, all signs are pointing to Monangai indeed making his return to the field for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

A huge boost for the rushing attack

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' rushing attack managed to maintain its elite status during Monangai's absence, as Chicago still ranks fourth in rushing yards per game.

However, it has still been tough sledding for D'Andre Swift, who is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

Adding to that, the Bears don't have the kind of runner Monangai is in either of the players who replaced him during his absence, Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed.

Before his injury, Monangai was easily the Bears' best running back and the numbers show that.

He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry, the most among Chicago's running backs, and he only trails Swift by 252 yards despite playing in five fewer games.

The Bears' offense is already playing at a high level, but things should be even better once Monangai is back in the mix.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —