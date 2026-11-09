Bears' Jeffery Simmons Trade, Explained: How and Why Chicago Acquired Star DT

The Chicago Bears were the talk of the NFL world a few weeks ago after they acquired superstar defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears and Titans pulled off the trade on Thursday, Oct. 29, in what was a surprising move because it was believed the Titans wouldn't trade their franchise player.

The move was a clear sign the Bears were all-in, which they should be given the huge leap quarterback Caleb Williams has made, and with the Bears looking like a Super Bowl contender overall.

Here's more details on how the Bears convinced the Titans to deal their best player, and why Chicago needed to make the move for Simmons, who wasted no time making an impact in his first contest with the Bears in Week 8.

How Bears convinced Titans to trade Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) practices before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we learned with the Bears-Titans trade for Simmons, just about any player can be had for the right price.

By all accounts, the Titans had no desire to trade Simmons, but the Bears came thorugh with a Godfather-style offer that the Titans simply couldn't refuse.

That offer was two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. In the same deal, Tennessee sent back a fifth-round pick along with Simmons.

The deal was historic. The Bears are the first team in the common draft era (since 1967) to give up multiple first-round selections for a defensive tackle.

But if there's any defensive tackle worth it, it's Simmons.

Why Bears traded for Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could say the answer is just as simple as Simmons is really, really good. He's a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and easily one of the very best defenders in the NFL, regardless of position.

More specifically, the Bears needed a jolt to their interior pass-rush after trading away Gervon Dexter, who was Chicago's best interior pass rusher before his departure in the trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Before Simmons arrived, the Bears had just one sack out of their interior defensive lineman. It took Simmons one game with his new team to match that mark, and he has five sacks in total in 2026, so it's not hard to see how he's an upgrade.

Run defense was another area the Bears needed help with. The Bears did have a high ranking against the run, but they also have not faced a lot of carries this season with Chicago routinely playing with a lead, which forces teams to throw more.

But the Bears were giving up a fairly high yards per carry average, so it was clear they could use a reinforcement. Well, Simmons is strong in that area, also, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 68.2, which ranks 16th at the position.

Simmons checks every single box for the Bears and it only took one game to see that.

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