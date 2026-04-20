The Chicago Bears have so many needs on the defensive side of the ball that it's imperative the team focuses on them early on in the 2026 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle, on the other hand, isn't a major concern.

Chicago's needs on defense are well-documented. Struggles in the pass-rush and in run defense show the Bears need help at edge rusher and along the interior of the defensive line. Dayo Odeyinbo being a total wild card isn't helping matters, either.

Cornerback is another need after the Bears finished with the 11th-worst pass defense in the NFL last season and are now set to rely on Tyrique Stevenson to start after he was benched last season.

If there is one area on offense that the Bears could address before any of those, it comes at left tackle, where the team has a question mark because of the injury to Ozzy Trapilo, who tore his patellar tendon in the playoffs, leaving his 2026 status up in the air.

Could Bears draft a left tackle in Round 1?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Knowing the situation with Trapilo, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says the Bears drafting a left tackle at No. 25 overall is something worth keeping an eye on.

"Left tackle is another spot to keep an eye on," Breer said. "The team really liked Ozzy Trapilo as a rookie, but he tore his patellar tendon, throwing his future into flux (and making his ability to play at all in 2026 uncertain) and pushing the team to bring back Braxton Jones for another run and take a flier on former first-rounder Jedrick Wills Jr."

"So given what GM Ryan Poles and HC Ben Johnson typically value, it’d hardly be a shock for the Bears to pick up another potential long-term answer at the position," Breer added.

Bears shouldn't take a left tackle in Round 1

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

We get it, there is legitimate concern at left tackle. Braxton Jones is the likely starter a season after he was benched for ineffective play, and his main forms of competition are failed former first-round pick, Jedrick Wills, and Theo Benedet.

And we know there is no guarantee for when Trapilo will be back, and it's quite possible he won't play at all in 2026.

But, by all accounts, Jones seems to be highly motivated this year and head coach Ben Johnson sounded very optimistic about his outlook. We truly believe Jones can hold it down for a year if necessary.

Knowing that, we consider the aforementioned defensive needs much more pressing.

The Bears not only need to add to those positions, they need immediate-impact players at each because of their Super Bowl aspirations. The longer the Bears wait to address those needs, the likelihood that Chicago finds Day 1 contributors decreases.

None of this is to say the Bears should avoid a left tackle the entire draft, but they should wait until at least their second-round picks before even considering taking one.